December has proven to be a month of extremes.
Some interesting weather events, unseasonably warm, wind and insects that should have been grounded and gone five weeks before they were located.
Now, we have blankets of snow and ice — an early winter.
Only we humans keep track of weather anomalies like the highs and lows or depth of ice and snow.
The natural world keeps track of the length of daylight and the temps of the ground, as well as any water or potential food to be had to feed on this moment in time.
In this column I will share the discovery of two late insect species this December. By late, I mean these insect species were located on dates by which time they are normally gone from the picture here in Walla Walla County.
The first was the observation by MerryLynn Denny of two orange sulphurs out at the Two Rivers Habitat Management Unit in western Walla Walla County on Dec. 2.
This is a butterfly species that is normally gone by early November in this region.
All butterfly species have what are called “flight periods.”
This space in time is from when these butterflies emerge from their chrysalis and start flying in order to find a mate, lay eggs and then, after several weeks of post-breeding flight, these beautiful lepidoptera have worn the scales off their wings.
They basically wear out and perish.
This happens by the end of October into the first few days of November.
To still have orange sulphurs still out flying the first two days of December is unheard of in Washington state. It is the latest noted record for this county and this state.
The next notable discovery occurred on Dec. 15 in western Walla Walla County on the Peninsula HMU along the Columbia River.
We were out on a hike along the main entrance road birding in the afternoon sunshine with air temps hovering right around 48 degrees when I saw something fly in and land on the ground not far in front of me.
It was a dragonfly!
Never in December have I seen a dragonfly out and about in 40 years of hiking this county at all seasons.
I stood transfixed as it sat sunning on the warm ground in front of me.
It was a small dragonfly species known as a variegated meadowhawk.
As I watched, it lifted off and flew several yards ahead of me and landed again, wings swept forward, but splayed out in typical dragonfly style.
Keeping an eye on this most unexpected surprise, I moved off to the other side of the single-lane, sandy track to get to the car and my camera.
This dragonfly flew up again and lit for a third time right in front of me again.
I stopped, at which time this meadowhawk took off and vanished into a stand of sagebrush along the road.
I took off to the car to grab my camera. I then raced back to the site with my camera at the ready. I searched and looked all over the area, and never could relocate this wonderful, very late dragonfly.
It was determined later that evening by the two dragonfly gurus in the Pacific Northwest that this is the latest date a dragonfly has ever been found in Washington state.
Yes, Dr. Dennis Paulson and Jim Johnson were both astounded by this discovery and declared it the late-date record!
One other quick item:
With this freezing cold weather and snow cover, please consider feeding the wild birds.
Water is as vital as bird seed for their survival.
Do not buy safflower seed as no native birds in this county eat it.
Remember, life is good!
