Bob Carson’s quest to summit all the 4,000-foot peaks in New England began in 1959.
Well, actually that may be 1955, when he first climbed Mount Katahdin in Maine at age 13.
But in 1959, Carson, who became a professor of geology at Whitman College in 1975, became a guide in Maine, which he enjoyed doing for four summers.
That summer, Carson scaled the tallest peak east of the Rockies, Mount Washington in New Hampsire.
“That was by sheer coincidence,” Carson said of his first ascent of 6,288-foot Mount Washington, which is notorious for its unpredictable weather and high winds.
“I had beautiful weather in August, but my water still froze at night,” he recalled of that first climb recently, a month after completing all 67 4,000-foot mountains in New England.
Having already checked off the highest peaks in Maine and New Hampshire by 1959, Carson knocked off Mount Mansfield in Vermont in 1960 to have the highest peaks in those three states already on his list.
His list got longer steadily through the 1960s, and then slowed a bit as he and his wife, Clare, started a family.
But the goal never faded, and Carson kept knocking 4,000-footers off.
Carson thought he’d completed all 4,000-footers in 1990, and wrote to the Appalachian Mountain Club, which informed him there were two peaks that had been re-surveyed and were then considered being over the 4,000-foot mark in New Hampshire.
He completed his final New Hampshire summit in 1991, with his son Chris.
In 2018, Carson completed his final five Vermont climbs with his brother, Walter “Walty” Carson.
This past September, he had seven more summits to climb in Maine to achieve his longtime goal, after discovering two more peaks had been added to the list.
Carson was set to make the climbs with his brother Everett “Brownie” Carson, but his brother ended up not being able to attend, leaving Bob Carson on his own.
But it wasn’t as easy as just climbing each peak. Often, Carson had to traverse peaks formerly summited just to reach another he needed to climb.
For instance, for his first summit in September, he hiked over 4,237-foot Sugarloaf Mountain in Maine just to reach 4,009-foot Spaulding Mountain, which he did his first day.
Next up was the 4,050-foot Mount Abraham, which he took a day to climb.
“I took my time and talked to a lot of people,” Carson said of his second day.
The third day wasn’t so leisurely, as he tackled Mount Redington on a trail-less route, and then checked off South Crocker and Crocker Mountains, with Crocker topping out at 4,228 feet, according to website 4000footers.com/ne.shtml.
That left two peaks to climb on his final day, a day of spectacular fall colors, Carson said.
He started with Saddleback before finishing with Saddleback The Horn, at 4,120 and 4,041 feet, respectively.
After 63 summers, Carson had completed all 67 4,000-foot mountains in New England.
The toughest day?
“Definitely the last one,” Carson said, as, after beautiful conditions highlighted his earlier climbs, inclement weather had a distinct impact on the lifelong climber. “The weather was the toughest of all of them.”
Along the journey of completing the goal he first set in 1959, Carson and family members have summited many of the peaks numerous times, with Mount Katahdin being the favorite.
Katahdin, which means “The Greatest Mountain” to the Penobscot Native Americans, is the highest peak in Maine at 5,269 feet, and Carson has climbed it 10 times.
The last was with wife Clare, in 1999.
As for his climbing his final summit in September?
“I was really cold and wet, on the summit of The Horn, and I called Clare,” Carson said. “But I didn’t have reception. I think if I’d reached her, I’d have cried from happiness.”
His next goal in a lifetime of adventures that has taken Carson around the world is a second trip to Goat Rocks, between Mount Rainier and Mount Adams.
“My sons and their families are hoping to go there.”
