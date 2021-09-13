Blue Mountain Audubon Society will meet in person, for the first time since spring 2020, program chair Nancy Mitchell said in a release.
Mark Vekasy will discuss the results of a recent study of ferruginous hawks in the state. Vekasy is assistant district wildlife biologist for the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife in the Blue Mountains of Southeast Washington.
His presentation will be 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, in Room 129 of Olin Hall at Whitman College. Access Olin by the main entrance near Sheehan Gallery facing Ankeny Field.
A door monitor will be present from 6:45-7:15 p.m. after which access to the building will be unavailable.
All attendees must wear a mask and show proof of vaccination against COVID-19.
The Magpiper, full of articles about birds, is online at blumtn.org.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.