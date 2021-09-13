ferruginous hawk

An adult ferruginous hawk watches for prey.

 Shlomo Neuman, Audubon Society

Blue Mountain Audubon Society will meet in person, for the first time since spring 2020, program chair Nancy Mitchell said in a release.

Mark Vekasy will discuss the results of a recent study of ferruginous hawks in the state. Vekasy is assistant district wildlife biologist for the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife in the Blue Mountains of Southeast Washington.

His presentation will be 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, in Room 129 of Olin Hall at Whitman College. Access Olin by the main entrance near Sheehan Gallery facing Ankeny Field.

A door monitor will be present from 6:45-7:15 p.m. after which access to the building will be unavailable.

All attendees must wear a mask and show proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

The Magpiper, full of articles about birds, is online at blumtn.org.

 

