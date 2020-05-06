Hunting and fishing in Washington state reopened Tuesday after more than a month’s closure due to coronavirus restrictions.
Many boat launches, river and creek access and docks are now open, though it may take some time for others to be accessed.
Close to Walla Walla, the road to Bennington Lake was still blocked on Tuesday.
Farther north, anglers were taking advantage of the reopening along the Snake River.
Boats were using launches at Texas Rapids and Little Goose Landing near Little Goose Dam, and a handful of boats were on the river near there.
On shore, several families set up day-use barbecues while fishing at Texas Rapids, appearing to be following social distancing regulations.
Ten miles downriver, Lyons Ferry State Park hosted several groups swimming near the mouth of the Palouse River flowing into the Snake River, taking advantage of 80-degree, partly cloudy weather.
The boat launch at Lyons Ferry had a dozen trailers in the parking lot, with anglers fishing from shore as well.
And across the Snake, Lyons Ferry Marina’s parking lot was full of boat trailers and the store is open.
Those participating in outdoor recreation must still follow regulations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
For a full list of fishing, hunting and hiking regulations under the coronavirus regulations, see website https://medium.com/@wdfw/frequently-asked-questions-reopening-state-lands-fishing-and-hunting-967a6726fe26 link from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife website.
For information on statewide hiking trails and tips for safe hiking, see website wta.org.