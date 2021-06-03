MILTON-FREEWATER — Bob Jones, aka BJ the DJ, is planning to host Oldies Night in Milton-Freewater for the first time in 14 months after a dry spell caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Oldies Night will return on at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 816 S Main St. He promises three hours of "cheap, trashy rock 'n' roll" with a "rock stars of the 1950s" theme featuring dozens of songs and artists.
BJ the DJ will provide information about the performers, songwriters and how it all evolved. It will be the 168th installment of Oldies Night.