By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Area pioneers Maria Whitman, portrayed by former Walla Walla Mayor Barbara Clark, and Fred Stine, portrayed by Charles Saranto, will present arguments for and against women’s right to vote during a special Fort Walla Walla Museum Living History event.
Watch parties will be announced on Facebook and on YouTube starting Saturday.
These figures from Walla Walla’s early history will meet for a civil debate over whether women should be allowed to vote. For this centennial celebration of the Nineteenth Amendment’s ratification, witness a scene from the late 1800s as Whitman and Stine debate using historical arguments.
The origin of the Women’s Rights movement dates to 1848. Most states granted the right to vote to white males.
Arguments against the women’s vote painted suffragists as women who would abandon their housework and children to go out and vote like men. Their homes would fall apart and their poor husbands would be left to clean up the mess. Furthermore, opponents believed the home was where women should wield power and where they should stay. They couldn’t have time to learn about politics or develop opinions about policies that may affect them.
In reality, many women were involved in civic activities and not confined to their homes. They held opinions about life around them, the way their towns were run, about the policies that were put in place that determined their way of life and in agrarian parts of the country, women worked alongside their husbands in operating their farms. Women felt they deserved a say in the public issues that shaped their lives.
Whitman came to Walla Walla in 1862 to join her husband, recently elected the city’s first mayor. She was very active in civic affairs and informed about local politics. Fred Stine arrived in Walla Walla in 1862 a poor man, and received loans to start a blacksmith’s shop. He quickly built a fortune, repaid his loans and went on to build the largest brick hotel in the region.
Visit Fort Walla Walla Museum, 755 Myra Road, from noon-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday to see the museum’s Suffrage Centennial exhibit. Learn about the journey of Washington women from parlor to podium. While there, cast a vote for suffrage and receive a special pin that commemorates the historic anniversary.
This program is sponsored by grants from the American Association of University Women and Humanities Washington.