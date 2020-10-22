Fort Walla Walla Museum’s After Hours program has moved online.
From this format, museum volunteers Charles Saranto and Sherilyn Jacobson will take visitors on a virtual tour of Weston Cemetery in Umatilla County, Oregon.
Jacobson then will share some information about the historic Fort Walla Walla Cemetery.
The virtual walk pays tribute to the graves of local veterans.
View the program at 5 p.m. Oct. 29 on Zoom. The prerecorded walk will be followed by a live question and answer session with both hosts.
For those unable to view the program at that time, it will be available to view on the museum’s website the following week, fwwm.org.
The museum requests viewers register for the free event at ubne.ws/2HbuApO.