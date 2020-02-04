Mother-Son Superhero Bash Saturday

Walla Walla High School's college preparedness program AVID, or Advancement Via Individual Determination, will throw its fifth annual Mother-Son Superhero Bash from 6-7:30 p.m. Saturday at Garrison Middle School, 906 Chase St.
Superhero costumes are encouraged. Fencing classes and Super 1 Foods gift cards will be awarded to those with the best costume, best pair costume and best homemade costume, said Jennifer Hein, a ninth grade AVID teacher who heads the department.
The event is for mothers and sons 3-10 years old. Anyone in the area can attend, she said.
Kids can participate in many activities including an obstacle course, bingo, LEGO building, crafts, face painting, a picture booth and other games, she said.
Tickets are $15 for the family and can be purchased online at www.wwpr.us under the special events tab or at the city's Parks and Recreation Office, 55 Moore St., according to a release.
The event is a fundraiser for the Walla Walla High School AVID program, according to a release.
AVID typically raises $1,000 from this event, which goes toward travel and food expenses when taking students on field trips to visit colleges, Hein said.
For more information or questions about the event, call 509-527-4527 or email recreation@wallawallawa.us.