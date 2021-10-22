Music
Karori Production on Unsplash

MILTON-FREEWATER — Rotary Club board members here have reset the 12th annual fundraising auction and dinner, Base of the Blues Bash, to Saturday, April 23, at the Milton-Freewater Community Building.

Pandemic mandates prompted the move from the original Oct. 23 date.

Rotarians continue to support community and international projects. A historic one-room schoolhouse, to be reconstructed at Frazier Farmstead Museum, is the chapter’s next major venture. Educational opportunities for area students and tourists encouraged the exhibit.

For more information, contact club President Cindy Timmons at 541-938-6073.

 

