MILTON-FREEWATER — The Milton-Freewater Open is coming to M-F Municipal Golf Course this weekend.
The 36-hole individual stroke play tournament tees off with graduated tee times at 8 a.m. and noon on Saturday, and 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Sunday.
Entry fee of $70 ($50 for season pass holders) includes both days of greens fees.
Number of flights depends on number of entries, there will be gross and net prizes with sponsors Fry’s True Value, along with Waller Restoration and Gillette & Weiler Golf Shop.
Side games, including Saturday Net Skins and Sundy Money Pot, have with $10 buy-ins.
Entry deadline is 8 p.m. on Thursday.
Call 541-938-7284 for more information.