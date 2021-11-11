Not many McLoughlin High School drama students will disagree with their teacher’s take on the challenges of the past two years: “No one signs up for drama class to be alone in their room,” Melissa Cunnington said.
Distance learning wasn’t easy on preforming arts students.
“It sucked,” said Mac-Hi junior Curtis Steele, 16. “I wanted to move more. But I was stuck online having to stay in one spot.”
But students’ days of performing monologues alone in front of a screen is behind them as Mac-Hi prepares to present a live show on Nov. 17 and 18 for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
And no one could be happier about it than Cunnington herself.
“Drama teachers don’t teach drama to be alone either,” she said.
Steele is thrilled to be back in person again.
“I’m excited,” he said of the upcoming show. “It’s a lot of work, but that’s part of the excitement.”
The school’s first live play in two years is actually several short plays. Cunnington chose “Door to Door,” by Flip Kobler and Cindy Marcus, in part due to the flexibility in casting that it provides.
Because the play consists of several short stories with several roles, performers can easily play several parts, or each role can be played by a different actor, depending on how may cast members are available.
During a pandemic, when any number of students may have to quarantine at any time, this flexibility was attractive to Cunnington.
“It let me build myself a little of a safety net,” she said. “I’m really glad I did that because that’s exactly what has happened. We have had quite a few students out for days or weeks at a time.”
“Door to Door” uses doors on stage as a metaphor for choices humans make every day.
Taking advantage of casting flexibility, Cunnington put Steele in two roles. In the story, “Late,” Cunnington play a man unable to let go of his girlfriend who has died.
In “Closet,” he plays the father of a girl who is trying to tell him that she’s gay. However the father does not understand what his daughter means by “leaving the closet.”
“I think she has a fear of closets,” Steele said. “But she’s actually using it as a metaphor.”
Playing his daughter is 16-year-old junior Marin Humbert.
Humbert said she has found a lot of ways she can relate to her character on a personal level.
“It helps me embody the character,” she said. “But at the same time, it’s important to distance your own mind from the character that you play.”
Humbert said being back in live drama class has meant a lot to her.
“It’s really good for confidence building and helping out if you have low self-esteem,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.