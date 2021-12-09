Local outdoor writer Dennis Dauble will sign copies of his latest book, "Chasing Ghost Trout," at Books & Game Co., 38 E. Main St., on Thursday Dec. 16 from 3-5 p.m.
Dauble is the award-winning author of the natural history guidebook "Fishes of the Columbia Basin," and three short-story collections about the fishing experience, including "Bury Me with My Fly Rod."
His fishing memoir, "Chasing Ghost Trout," traces five decades of memories about wild trout found in streams that flow from the western flanks of the Blue Mountains.
From the back cover: “Grandpa Harry’s old willow creel — with its faint odors of dried fern and fish scale, remnant of ghost trout — bind these stories of fishing and family…”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.