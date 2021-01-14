Fiction
“The Night Swim," by Megan Goldin
At the start of this outstanding thriller from Goldin (“The Escape Room”), Rachel Krall, the producer of the popular true crime podcast “Guilty or Not Guilty,” stops after a long drive at a diner near Neapolis, N.C., where she’s planning to cover the high-profile trial of Scott Blair, an Olympic swimming contender accused of raping 16-year-old Kelly Moore. After leaving the diner, Rachel finds a note on her car from a woman named Hannah, who wants her help in proving that Hannah’s older sister, Jenny Stiles, then 16, didn’t accidently drown 25 years ago, as was ruled, but was murdered. Despite the time-consuming Blair trial, Rachel is intrigued by the cold case. Hannah continues to leave Rachel cryptic notes, but refuses to meet in person. Rachel’s suspenseful and insightful investigation into Scott and Kelly’s families eventually leads to answers about Jenny’s fate. Goldin casts a searing light on small-town politics and how bias can affect the way people view rape victims and their alleged assailants.
— Publishers Weekly
“The Haunting at Bonaventure Circus," by Jaime Jo Wright
Lester (“The Paris Seamstress”) reveals secrets from a WWII romance in this rich and riveting novel. In 2004 France, Australian art handler D’Arcy Hallworth has been hired to pack up photographs at the French estate of Lieu de Reves for shipment to Australia for an exhibition. She meets American Josh Vaughn, the photographer’s agent, and discovers that her mother, Victorine, may be the little girl in some of the photos from the 1940s. Romance blossoms between D’Arcy and Josh as she seeks to uncover the truth behind her mother’s appearance in the photos. In a parallel 1942 narrative, Jessica May is a New York model whose stalled career leads her to become a photojournalist, working as a war correspondent in Europe. There she meets Dan Hallworth, a handsome, respected American officer. Lester’s novel is modeled after real-life characters and is imbued with realism, highlighting the horrors of WWII and the discrimination faced by female correspondents. Readers will become engrossed from the very first page as mystery and romance are expertly combined into one emotionally charged, unforgettable story.
— Publishers Weekly
Nonfiction
“The Rise: Black Cooks and the Soul of American Food: A Cookbook," by Marcus Samuelsson
Chef Samuelsson (“Yes, Chef”) underscores the significance and breadth of Black contributions to America’s culinary culture in this remarkable collection of recipes from and profiles of Black chefs, writers, historians, and more. Among the topics covered are where Black food is headed, its history in various parts of the country, and the influence of the American South (“I’ve come to think of the American South as not only a geographical region but a state of mind... food in the South is still very much West and Central African cooking reinterpreted, remixed, in America”). Recipes include condiments and pantry items, such as San Francisco activist Shakirah Simley’s benne seed dressing and TV food personality Carla Hall’s garden egg chow chow, and heartier items, as with Samuelsson’s bird and toast (an ode to Harlem restaurateur Melba Wilson) and his wife’s recipe for doro wat rigatoni. The variety of recipes is impressive and appealing, from the chicken liver mousse with croissants of Le Bernardin executive chef Eric Gestel to the spiced lemon chess pie by Oxford, Miss., bartender Joe Stinchcomb. While the recipes are reliably excellent, the book’s positive messages of equality, enlightenment, and social justice make it something anyone would want to have in their home.
— Publishers Weekly
“Tecumseh and the Prophet: The Shawnee Brothers Who Defied a Nation," by Peter Cozzens
Historian Cozzens (“The Earth Is Weeping”) delivers an enthralling, deeply researched dual biography of Shawnee leader Tecumseh and his younger brother, Lalawethika. Born in 1768 in modern-day Ohio, Tecumseh honed his warrior skills in a series of violent encounters with white settlers. Following the Northwestern Confederacy’s defeat at the Battle of Fallen Timbers in 1794, the Shawnee lost their homeland, but Tecumseh remained in the region and consolidated his political power as a village chief. Meanwhile, Lalawethika, who lost his right eye in a childhood accident, was a heavy drinker until a series of visions in 1805 inspired him to start a spiritual and cultural revival movement aimed at building a pan-Indian alliance “capable of resisting the onrushing white frontier.” Adopting the new name Tenskwatawa, he and Tecumseh built the Prophetstown settlement as their movement’s headquarters and clashed with territorial governor (and future president) William Henry Harrison. Siding with England in the War of 1812, Tecumseh was killed at the Battle of the Thames. Tenskwatawa, his power eroded and his planned confederation shattered, died in 1835 on a reservation in Kansas. Cozzens’s cinematic narrative is steeped in Native American culture and laced with vivid battle scenes and character sketches. American history buffs will gain a new appreciation for what these resistance leaders accomplished.
— Publishers Weekly
Others
“Miss Benson's Beetle," by Rachel Joyce (fiction)
“The Secret Lives of Church Ladies," by Deesha Philyaw (fiction)
“Britain at Bay: The Epic Story of the Second World War, 1938-1941," by Alan Allport (nonfiction)
“Money: The True Story of a Made-Up Thing," by Jacob Goldstein (nonfiction)