"Hey, Kiddo," by Jarrett J. Krosoczka.
A childhood beset by generations of family addiction is revealed in this raw graphic-novel memoir from a well-known children's author and illustrator. Though he doesn't realize it until later, Krosoczka's (The Principal Strikes Back, 2018, etc.) mother suffers from addiction, which brings turmoil into their family's life. Basic needs go unmet, promises are routinely broken, and the stability and safety most take for granted are never guaranteed. Krosoczka is raised by his grandparents when his mom can no longer care for him. The contradictions prevalent in his childhood will resonate with readers who have experienced addiction and educate those who have not. Yes, there is chaos, but there is also warmth, seen, for example, when Krosoczka's mom fakes his birthday for an impromptu party at a fast-food chain, or in the way his grandfather never misses an opportunity to tell him he is loved. Krosoczka learns self-reliance as a survival strategy. He also learns to express himself through art. The palette, awash in gray and earth tones, invokes the feeling of hazy memories. Interspersed are tender and at times heartbreaking images of real drawings and letters from the author and several family members. Krosoczka as an author generously and lovingly shows his flawed family members striving to do the best they can even as Krosoczka the character clearly aches for more. Honest, important, and timely. Ages 13-17
- Kirkus Reviews
"Obsessed: A Memoir of My Life with OCD," by Allison Britz.
When she was 15, Britz had the ideal life: straight-A's, a spot on the cross country team, loving parents, a core group of friends, and an amazing wardrobe. But a disturbing nightmare, in which she was diagnosed with brain cancer, convinced Britz that she was doomed. In order to escape such a fate, Britz began to avoid cracks, the color green, and pencils. Before long, her list of compulsions grew, and intrusive thoughts and "messages from God" overwhelmed her waking hours. Eventually Britz accepted the help her parents had so desperately wanted to provide. Diagnosed with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), Britz and her doctor worked hard to mitigate her obsessions. A lengthy memoir that reads like a novel, Britz's story starts at a slow pace and gains momentum as the severity of her condition increases. Readers will empathize with Britz, experiencing from her perspective the potential effects of OCD and cheering her along as she steadily improves. An ending note provides encouragement from the author along with a list of resources. Ages 14-18
- School Library Journal
"Symphony for the City of the Dead: Dmitri Shostakovich and the Siege of Leningrad," by M. T. Anderson.
This ambitious and gripping work is narrative nonfiction at its best...The book has all the intrigue of a spy thriller, recounts the horrors of living during the three year siege, and delineates the physical oppression and daunting foes within and outside of the city. This is also the story of survival against almost impossible odds. Through it all, Anderson weaves the thread of the composer's music and the role it played in this larger-than-life drama. A must-have title with broad crossover appeal. Ages 14-17
- School Library Journal
"The 57 Bus: A True Story of Two Teenagers and the Crime That Changed Their Lives," by Dashka Slater.
On November 4, 2013, Sasha, a high school senior from Oakland, CA, was napping on the 57 bus home from school. Shortly thereafter, Richard, another Oakland teen, boarded the bus with his two friends. When the trio's jokes took a dark turn, Richard's and Sasha's lives were forever changed. Slater, who originally covered the crime for the New York Times magazine, here breaks down the series of events into short and effective chapters, divided into four parts: "Sasha," "Richard," "The Fire," and "Justice." By investigating the lives of these two teens, their backgrounds, their friends and families, and the circumstances that led to that fateful day on the bus, Slater offers readers a grounded and balanced view of a horrific event. There is much baked into the story of these intersecting lives that defies easy categorization, including explorations of gender identity, the racial and class divisions that separate two Oakland neighborhoods, the faults and limits of the justice system, the concept of restorative justice, and the breadth of human cruelty, guilt, and forgiveness. With clarity and a journalist's sharp eye for crucial details, Slater explains preferred pronouns; the difference between gender and sex as well as sexuality and romance; and the intricacies of California's criminal justice process. The text shifts from straightforward reporting to lyrical meditations, never veering into oversentimentality or simple platitudes. Readers are bound to come away with deep empathy for both Sasha and Richard. Ages 12-17
- School Library Journal