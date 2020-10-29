Young Adult Fiction Books
"Breathless," by Jennifer Niven.
Claude is finishing up her senior year of high school in Ohio and making plans for an epic summer before going off to college. That's when Claude's dad drops the floor out from under her: Her mother and father are separating. Instead of her fabulous summer with her best friend, Claude is going to stay with her mother on a remote island off the coast of Georgia with no cell reception. She meets a group of misfit teens who quickly become friends. One of those misfits is Jeremiah. Soon Claude and Miah are exploring the island, new emotions, and each other in a dreamy, responsible, Sarah Dessen-like affair. Angry, whiny Claude is difficult to like at first but believable. Sun-bronzed Miah, despite his troubled past, is almost too perfect, yet readers will find themselves drawn to his wise-beyond-his-years optimism. He helps Claude begin to accept what her family is going through. As the last days of summer pass by, Claude and her mother find ways to accept heartbreak and face their new realities. This bittersweet summer romance is a change of pace for Niven, but it is easy to feel her connection to the story. Discussions about love, sex, family, and the conflicting emotions caused by change are refreshingly honest. Claude is white and some of the islanders are Gullah. Ages 14-17
- School Library Journal
"Everything's Not Fine," by Sarah Carlson.
A 17-year-old artist's world is knocked sideways when her mother overdoses.
High school senior Rose Hemmersbach's life is occupied by shifts at Walmart, looking after her three younger siblings, and healing from a freshly broken heart. Rose dreams of the day she can leave the mundanity of rural Sparta, Wisconsin, to attend art school. But then she discovers her heroin-addicted mother overdosed on the kitchen floor and her life spirals out of control with feelings of guilt and helplessness as she begins to suffer from artist's block; that which used to bring life to her days no longer sustains her. The family, already teetering on the edge of poverty, is evicted, and her parents are being investigated by child protective services. Rose blames herself for everything. Can she box up the thoughts of things she can't control and focus solely on what she can? Rose's first-person narration is a roller coaster of believable emotions and inner conflict: Feelings of love for her mother and the desire to have her back home get twisted up in her anger and the desire for Mom to stay away. Rose, whose artistic hero is Frida Kahlo, describes the world in colors; she doesn't see red, blue, and brown, but alizarin crimson, phthalo blue, and burnt umber. Rose's art partner and possible new love, Rafa, is Mexican American; assume whiteness for everyone else.
Alive with vibrant, raw emotion. Ages 14-17
- Kirkus Reviews
"The Invincible Summer of Juniper Jones," by Daven McQueen.
After getting in trouble for punching a bullying classmate, Ethan, 14, is sent to the small town of Ellison, AL, to stay with his Aunt Clara and Uncle Rob. It is the summer of 1955, and Ethan, whose father is white and mother is Black, grew up in the relatively integrated town of Arcadia, WA, and has never experienced the racism and segregation of the Jim Crow South. Not long after his arrival, he meets Juniper Jones, a flame-haired free spirit (think Anne of Green Gables meets Stargirl) who immediately declares them friends and starts to plan the "invincible" adventures they'll have. What follows is a sweet, heartwarming account of two friends discovering the innocent pleasures of summer shenanigans: They roll down the steepest hill, climb the tallest tree, and have picnics in the middle of the lake. Despite their budding friendship, the reality of Ethan's life in the Deep South lurks just outside of their pleasant bubble as small-town racists and a trip to the segregated city of Montgomery jolt him to his core. Striking a lovely balance between exuberant joy and piercing heartbreak, this story will make an impact with many readers. Juniper is a somewhat familiar character type, but the sensitive, well-drawn portrayal of Ethan stands out. His delicate shifting from anger to love to resentment to confusion will linger after reading. The writing is clear and evocative, bringing to life the lush countryside of Alabama in full summer and never veering into melodrama, despite the book's high emotional content. Ages 12-16
- School Library Journal
"The Lightness of Hands," by Jeff Garvin.
Highs and lows come in big waves for 16-year-old Ellie Dante, the bipolar daughter of a down-and-out magician with a heart condition, whose career plummeted after his infamous Truck Drop trick went wrong 10 years ago. The Dantes are at rock bottom in Indiana, living in a rundown RV with no gigs and no money for much-needed medication, when an offer comes that could put Ellie's father's career back on track. All he has to do is successfully perform the trick that ruined him on national television. Ellie accepts the offer, but it will take more than magic for her to overcome the obstacles - she'll have to get her father to agree, assemble the equipment they'll need to perform in L.A. in 10 days, and control her spiraling moods without meds. Ellie's outlandish schemes are a little hard to swallow, but the heart of the story, a girl desperately trying to monitor her disorder and save her family, remains credible. Garvin (Symptoms of Being Human) uses his knowledge of magic and personal experience with bipolarism to add insight to this dramatic story as he skillfully evokes the traveling performers' gritty lifestyle and the enticement of illusion. Ages 14-17
- Publishers Weekly