Juvenile Fiction
"Serena Says," by Tanita S. Davis.
Davis brings to life a sensitive, imaginative heroine navigating the turmoils of middle school. After her friend JC's kidney transplant, Serena, a young Black girl, observes a shift in their friendship. She worries their interests and social circles have changed, and turns to vlogging as a means of self-expression and creativity. Chapters alternate between transcriptions of her videos (which include DIY crafts and anecdotes) and her day-to-day life. When JC ends up back in the hospital, Serena is forced to confront their differences, while dealing with the upcoming WinterFest at school and her role on the school's senate. She learns to communicate her feelings, and respect her friends' boundaries. The book also aptly depicts mental health and the importance of privacy. A diverse and lively cast of characters helps propel the story forward. Serena's family dynamics may feel particularly believable and relatable to youngsters: a nagging sister, tense family dinners, and frustrating conversations with parents. While Serena is in middle school, the prose reads at a younger level and would appeal to elementary-age children. Ages 8-12
- School Library Journal
"The Barren Grounds: The Misewa Saga, Book 1," by David A. Robertson.
Two uprooted Cree children find themselves in a dreamlike adventure in this series opener.
The edginess 13-year-old Morgan feels runs deep. As a First Nations kid whose whole life has been lived in one white foster home after another, she feels little reason to get excited about anything. Two months in to her new foster home placement, she inherits a new foster brother, Eli, a young Cree boy who spends his time quietly drawing in his sketchbook. After a blowup with their earnestly well-intentioned white foster parents, Morgan and Eli shelter themselves in the attic, where a drawing in his pad seems to come to life, creating a portal into the wintry Barren Grounds of Misewa, where the passage of time is, Narnia-like, different from in Winnipeg. After Eli disappears into this world, Morgan is determined to go after him to bring him back. When she finds him, they discover that the Misewa community of animal beings needs their help to survive the White Time. Robertson (Norway House Cree Nation) carefully establishes Morgan's anger and feelings of alienation, her resentment at their foster parents' clumsy attempts to connect her to her culture culminating when they awkwardly present a gift of moccasins. The shift into a contemporary Indigenous fantasy is seamless; it is in this world that these foster siblings discover hope and meaning that sustain them when they return to Winnipeg.
This middle-grade fantasy deftly and compellingly centers Indigenous culture. Ages 10-13
- Kirkus Reviews
"Loretta Little Looks Back: Three Voices Go Tell It," by Andrea Davis Pinkney, Brian Pinkney (Artist).
Loretta, Roly, and Aggie B., members of the Little family, recount their lives through original first-person narratives, poetry, and spiritual hymns. The first to tell her story is Loretta Little, who is as strong as any adult and can box cotton with the best of them. Her life as a sharecropper's daughter imbues her with great strength, but is not without sacrifice. Next up is Roly, whose story begins when Loretta and her sisters find him abandoned in a field as a baby and raise him. He grows up with an affinity for nature and an intuition for what the farm animals and crops need. The last to tell her story is Aggie B., Roly's daughter, and the B stands for "bold." Even though she is young, she stands by her beliefs and feels it is her duty to help African Americans exercise their right to vote. Every character has a unique voice and an engaging presence. From the first page, readers are invested in these characters' journeys as they navigate fantastic triumphs and devastating lows. The members of the Little family meld well with each other and realistically portray a close-knit family dynamic. This creatively written monologue novel uses the style of stage performance, allowing readers to visualize every monologue or poem performed. The pleasing artwork punctuates each chapter with added depth. Ages 8-12
- School Library Journal
"Fly on the Wall," by Remy Lai.
Some things you must learn on your own.
In this graphic/prose hybrid, Henry Khoo embarks on a secret mission. Now that he's 12, the legal age to travel alone, he has plans to fly from his Australian home to Singapore, where his father lives. As he haphazardly navigates his way to his flight, his tangled motivations slowly unfold. Initially it appears he wants to establish his independence, seeking reprieve from the overbearing eyes of older sister Jie, Mama, and wuxia drama-watching Popo. Soon the comedic narration reveals that Henry is confronting myriad issues: his emotionally and geographically distant father; his waning relationship with his best friend; and his need to hide his secret identity as the creator of the Fly on the Wall website. Spawned from Henry's sense that he's invisible to all, his online comics illustrate school gossip - and draw the opprobrium of the school administration. As in Lai's debut, Pie in the Sky (2019), humorous line drawings punctuate the text and reveal Henry's inner feelings. Flashbacks deftly illuminate Henry's emotional journey to a wider worldview and eventual ownership of his feelings. Lai has a talent of not preaching to her readers, instead offering the reassurance that no one is alone in experiencing the painful awkwardness and occasionally harsh realities of growing up. Henry and his family are Chinese, and dialogue is occasionally bilingual.
This thrilling coming-of-age adventure is both quirky and sincere. Ages 8-12
- Kirkus Reviews