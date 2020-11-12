Fiction
“If I Had Your Face: A Novel," by Frances Cha
Cha shines a light on the lives of four young women living in the same Seoul, South Korea, apartment building in her winning debut. In alternating chapters, each woman narrates her difficulties and offers insight on the others. Ara, a hair stylist who lost the ability to speak after a violent attack, is obsessed with a pop star. Kyuri, who undergoes plastic surgery to make her face resemble a member of a popular girl band, holds a coveted job in a “room salon” pouring drinks for men, and has become dangerously enamored of one of her wealthy clients. Miho, Kyuri’s roommate, an up-and-coming artist, strives to balance devotion to her work with a relationship to her unfaithful, ultra-rich boyfriend. Wonna, who was physically abused by the grandmother who raised her, is desperate to keep her pregnancy despite her husband’s uncertain finances. Cha navigates the obstacles of her characters’ lives with ease and heartbreaking realism, showing the lengths these women are willing to go to pursue their dreams in a country where they are told they “do not live for tomorrow.” This is an insightful, powerful story from a promising new voice.
— Publishers Weekly
“His & Hers: A Novel," by Alice Feeney
Bestseller Feeney surpasses the dexterous deviousness on display in her 2018 debut, “Sometimes I Lie,” in this cunningly constructed psychological thriller centered on a bitterly divorced couple who are forced to cross paths again by a murder in Blackdown, Surrey, their hometown. Despite London BBC News correspondent Anna Andrews’s best efforts, she’s has been dispatched to the sleepy village to cover the case, whose investigation her former husband, Det. Chief Insp. Jack Harper, is leading. Both have conflicts of interest concerning the victim—Anna’s seductive former schoolmate, Rachel Hopkins—which, if known, would subject each of them to scrutiny. But before Jack and his crack second-in-command, Det. Sgt. Priya Patel, can make much headway, another body is discovered—by Anna—and potential links to the pair prove impossible to ignore. At this point, the plot quickens and thickens, and Feeney does a masterly job of folding in layers of several characters’ troubled shared pasts and explosive secrets. The breathtaking finale is sure to blindside readers. This is a masterpiece of misdirection.
— Publishers Weekly
Nonfiction
“When Time Stopped: A Memoir of My Father's War and What Remains," by Ariana Neumann
Neumann, a former foreign correspondent for Venezuela’s “Daily Journal,” debuts with a deeply moving account of her father’s life during the Holocaust. Growing up as a girl of privilege in Caracas, Venezuela, Neumann formed a Nancy Drew–type sleuthing club with friends. By accident, she came across a box containing papers and other documents for a man named Jan Sebesta, but with a photo of her father, Hans. Soon, though, the box disappeared. It would be decades before Neumann rediscovered the photo, and it proved to be the springboard for a spy-worthy story of her now-deceased father surviving the Holocaust by living in plain sight in Berlin under an assumed identity. By poring over letters sent to her father from Terezin, a Nazi concentration camp near Prague, Neumann learns that of 34 members of the Neumann family living in Czechoslovakia during WWII, 25 were killed by the Nazis. Using the letters—as well as those written by her father—she searches for and meets cousins she didn’t know existed, who help fill in details, such as that her “father was a valued member of the fire brigade” in 1944. This gripping, expertly researched narrative will inspire those looking to uncover their own family histories.
— Publishers Weekly
“The Growing Season: How I Built a New Life--and Saved an American Farm," by Sarah Frey
In this passionate, though humble, memoir, Frey, CEO of Frey Farms, writes of growing up in poverty and becoming a successful businessperson. Frey traces her scrappy upbringing on a ramshackle Southern Illinois farm in the 1970s, where the house didn’t have indoor plumbing and was heated only by a wood stove. There, she worked with her older brothers and father who insisted she do the same work as her brothers (in one particularly intense passage, her father insists that seven-year-old Sarah throw an enormous snapping turtle in the back of his pickup). After working summers with her mother selling melons to local grocery stores, a 15-year-old Sarah began spending more time on the road hauling produce than she spent in the classroom. At 18, she took out a loan and bought her family’s failing farm, which her father had nearly lost in foreclosure; by her early 20s, she was supplying tractor trailers full of produce to Walmart. As Frey explains, through sheer grit and business acumen—she was selective in what produce she sold, negotiated better prices with retailers, and aggressively marketed her goods—she had turned the mismanaged farm into a multimillion-dollar business with hundreds of employees. Frey’s energetic, inspiring memoir will appeal to small business owners and anyone who likes a bootstrapping success story.
— Publishers Weekly
Others
“The Black Swan of Paris: A WWII Novel," by Karen Robards (fiction)
“Crossings: Consisting of Three Manuscripts," by Alex Landragin (fiction)
“What It's Like to Be a Bird: From Flying to Nesting, Eating to Singing—What Birds Are Doing, and Why," by David Allen Sibley (nonfiction)
“Why Fish Don't Exist: A Story of Loss, Love, and the Hidden Order of Life," by Lulu Miller (nonfiction)