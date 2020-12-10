Fiction
“The Devil and the Dark Water," by Stuart Turton
Set in 1634, this outstanding whodunit from Turton (“The 7½ Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle”) opens in Batavia, where celebrated investigator Samuel Pipps, who was working in the Dutch East Indies until his arrest for an unknown reason, is about to be transported to Amsterdam aboard the Saardam, along with his longtime sidekick, Arent Hayes. From the dock, a bloody man issues a dire warning to the Saardam’s crew and passengers. As the grim figure, who appears to have leprosy, prophesies that the ship won’t reach its destination, his clothing bursts into flame. Hayes and another passenger, the governor-general’s wife, rush to help the dying man, only to find that his tongue had been cut out, making any speech impossible. The puzzles only continue once the vessel sets sail, including a locked-room murder, the reappearance of the dead leper, and a ghost ship dogging the Saardam. As Turton ratchets up the tension en route to the brilliant resolution of the plot, he keeps readers in doubt as to whether a rational explanation is possible. Fans of impossible crime fiction won’t want to miss this one.
— Publishers Weekly
“Minor Detail," by Adania Shibli
Shibli’s startling, cinematic novel (after “Touch”) centers on crimes against Palestinians in the aftermath of the Arab-Israeli War and in the present. In August 1949, a group of Israeli soldiers enters the Negev, a desert region in southern Israel, led by an unnamed maniacal officer who’s secretly suffering from a venomous bug bite. The soldiers ambush and kill a group of unarmed Bedouins, then return to their camp with the sole survivor, a young Arab woman whose tragic fate is tied to the officer’s rapidly deteriorating state. In the 2000s, a Palestinian woman in the West Bank reads an article about these events and becomes obsessed with learning more after realizing they occurred 25 years to the day before she was born. Borrowing a colleague’s ID card to leave the West Bank and enter Israel, despite her fear of borders, which “shake and destabilize me to the point that I can no longer fathom what is permissible and what is not,” she heads to the site of the crime. Shibli’s masterly, acidic work of subtle symbolism and plot symmetry gives no access to the thoughts of the Israeli soldiers or their victim, making the Palestinian woman’s subsequent first-person narration all the more arresting. This is a remarkable exercise in dramatizing a desire for justice.
— Publishers Weekly
Nonfiction
“Chasing Chopin: A Musical Journey Across Three Centuries, Four Countries, and a Half-Dozen Revolutions," by Annik LaFarge
In this entertaining dual music history and memoir, LaFarge (“On the High Line”) explores her love of Polish composer Frédéric Chopin’s music, as well as his enduring contributions to music. In 1998, “falling deeply in love with Chopin,” LaFarge set out to discover all she could about the life and work of Chopin (1810–1849). Focusing primarily on Chopin’s Opus 35, which contains his famous funeral march, LaFarge traces Chopin from his self-exile from Poland— which began during the 1831 Russian occupation of Warsaw—to his tempestuous relationship with novelist George Sand and his veneration of Bach. LaFarge explains that Chopin was composing during the evolution of the modern piano in the 1830s and that he became “an outlier: as everyone else was trying to get louder and bigger, he perfected a tone that was often so subtle audiences complained he was weak.” The Chopin that emerges from LaFarge’s portrait is an independent spirit who shunned the limelight, was a generous teacher and friend, and encouraged his students to develop their own voices. LaFarge’s affectionate fan’s notes flow as melodiously as a Chopin opus.
— Publishers Weekly
“The Kidnapping Club: Wall Street, Slavery, and Resistance on the Eve of the Civil War," by Jonathan Daniel Wells
University of Michigan history professor Wells (“Blind No More”) describes 19th-century New York City as “the most potent proslavery and pro-South city north of the Mason-Dixon Line” in this richly detailed account. Wells highlights links between Wall Street and the cotton trade, and reveals how city leaders worked to preserve that relationship by “using the Fugitive Slave Clause as a subterfuge to terrorize black New Yorkers.” The spark, according to Wells, was the flight, in 1832, of 17 slaves from Norfolk, Va., to New York in a stolen whaleboat. Police officer Tobias Boudinot was granted “a wholesale right to arrest anyone he could even remotely accuse of being a runaway,” an authority he and his fellow officers, with cooperation from City Recorder Richard Riker and local judges and lawyers, wielded to capture free Blacks and sell them into slavery. Wells also details how Tammany Hall political bosses stoked racial animus between Irish immigrants and Blacks, and interweaves throughout African-American abolitionist David Ruggles’s fight against these forces. Lively prose and vivid scenes of New York street life complement the meticulous research. The result is a revealing look at a little-known chapter in the history of racial injustice.
— Publishers Weekly
Others
“Under the Tulip Tree: A Novel," by Michelle Shocklee (fiction)
“The Family Clause," by Jonas Hassen Khemiri (fiction)
“The Address Book: What Street Addresses Reveal About Identity, Race, Wealth, and Power," by Deirdre Mask (nonfiction)
“Once I Was You: A Memoir of Love and Hate in a Torn America," by María Hinojosa (nonfiction)