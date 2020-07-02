Fiction
"The Sleeper and the Spindle" by Neil Gaiman
In this twist on a fairy tale, the audiobook uses a full cast to great effect. A tough, no-nonsense queen, who may or may not be Snow White, hears about a princess who was placed under a sleeping spell. The magic appears to be spreading, plunging citizens of nearby villages into sleep, so the queen sets out with three dwarf friends to awaken the princess and break the spell before it reaches her kingdom. Having many different voices greatly helps listeners suspend disbelief. Julian Rhind-Tutt has a wry tone with a smart English accent for the narrator. The royal characters sound upper-class British, workers in the pub sound vaguely Cockney, but the dwarves (played by Peter Forbes, John Sessions, and Michael Maloney) are all voiced in glorious Scottish accents. Music and intricate sound effects (such as the faint sounds of maggots chomping nearby) immerse listeners in the realm of the cursed kingdom. This twisted take on a classic fairy tale is brought to life with sound.
— Publishers Weekly
“In West Mills" by De'Shawn Charles Winslow
Winslow’s stellar debut follows the residents of a black neighborhood in a tiny North Carolina town over the course of several decades, beginning in 1941 and ending in 1987. At the center of the novel is ornery Azalea, nicknamed Knot. Twenty-six when the novel begins, she has moved to West Mills, where she now teaches in the elementary school, to get away from her middle-class family and to keep her drinking problem a secret from them. She never wants for male companionship, but her two closest friends are men with whom she has no romantic interest. Sweet, stable Otis Lee, who lives next door with beloved, mouthy wife Pep, keeps Knot grounded as she tries to choose between motherhood and independence. Gay bartender Valley, who spends years in D.C. and Europe between stretches in West Mills, provides her with a sense of the world outside. Events in that outside world, including WWII and the civil rights movement, touch lightly on the residents of the town, but most of their attention goes to personal relationships and to holding on to secrets that give them leverage over others. Knot is a wonderful character, with a stubborn commitment to her own desires. Winslow has a finely tuned ear for the way the people of this small town talk, and his unpretentiously poetic prose goes down like a cool drink of water on a hot day..
— Publishers Weekly
Nonfiction
"A Pilgrimage to Eternity: From Canterbury to Rome in Search of a Faith," by Timothy Egan
In this audiobook, Timothy Egan brings listeners along as he makes a thousand-mile walking pilgrimage to find the roots of his Catholic faith. In a well-defined and pleasant voice, he progresses through France, Italy, and Switzerland, and ends with seeking an audience with Pope Francis in Rome. He chats with his listeners about Joan of Arc, Martin Luther, and even Henry VIII, telling their stories, half legend, half fact, with fascination and wonder in his voice, faltering only when he talks about his own faith and the state of the Catholic Church today. He is a man who wants to believe, and each step he takes on bloodied feet brings him to a greater understanding of himself while giving listeners a journey to remember.
— AudioFile
"The Case Against Sugar," by Gary Taubes
The latest offering from health journalist Taubes (“Why We Get Fat”) prosecutes the case against sugar, in particular sucrose and high fructose corn syrup. His hypothesis is that “sugar is the dietary trigger of obesity and diabetes” and of related illnesses like heart disease. The author traces the history of sugar, delves into its biochemistry, explores false starts in the research into sugar’s health effects, and examines current developments in knowledge of chemistry and metabolism to bring home his point. Recognizing that condemning sugar is “the nutritional equivalent of stealing Christmas,” Taubes begins with an examination of whether sugar is addictive. (Short answer—yes, and it’s in cigarettes!) Fittingly, he ends with a discussion of how little is too much. (Short answer—probably very little.) Reiterating a point he makes throughout about the limits of research, the author concludes that “the evidence against sugar is not definitive, compelling though I may personally find it to be.” His study is itself compelling, as well as meticulously explained and researched. Readers will hate to love this book, since it will cause them to thoroughly rethink the place of sugar in their diets.
— Publishers Weekly
Others
"Another Brooklyn," by Jacqueline Woodson (fiction)
"The Legend of Bagger Vance: A Novel of Golf and the Game of Life," by Steven Pressfield (fiction)
“The Worry Trick: How Your Brain Tricks You Into Expecting the Worst and What You Can Do About It," by David A. Carbonell (nonfiction)
"The Moth Presents All These Wonders: True Stories about Facing the Unknown," by Catherine Burns (nonfiction)