MILTON-FREEWATER — American Legion Post 24 presents A Legion Classic, to be held Saturday at the Milton-Freewater Municipal Golf Course with a shot gun tee off at 8:30 a.m.
The two-person tournament includes a men’s flight and a mixed flight with cash prizes for gross and net scores, lap prizes on every hole, and a hole-in-one award of $10,000.
Complimentary beverages will be provided by the course.
Entry costs $40 per player plus greens fees.
Registratio is due by Thursday at noon.
The course will be closed to the public between 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with graduated tee time from 6-7:30 a.m., and then following the tournament, from 1:30 p.m. on for the remainder of the day on Saturday
For more information, call Barney Barcroff at 541-938-5649 or the course pro shop at 541-938-7284.