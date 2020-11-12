Juvenile Nonfiction Books
"Pretty Tricky: The Sneaky Ways Plants Survive," by Etta Kaner; illustrated by Ashley Barron.
Over a dozen plants - each with an unusual adaptation in terms of defense, reproduction, or food supply - are presented in colorful double-page spreads with fascinating information.
A beautifully rendered table of contents features a passionflower vine winding across its aquamarine pages and indicates three chapters that divide plants into the categories mentioned above. The introduction, which sports a brilliantly colored flytrap against bright purple hues, is clear and concise, ending with this sentence: "Prepare to be surprised as you 'leaf' through the pages of this book!" Throughout, the text continues to be conversational and humorous, although liberal with rhetorical questions and exclamation points. Each short chapter begins with a double-page spread that mentions characteristics typical to most plants, an excellent segue into the atypical facts to come. For example, after a brief explanation of pollination, readers learn that snapdragons ensure that any creature sipping their nectar will also acquire pollen to take to the next blossom. How? Tiny flies Kaner calls " 'cheater' insects" are not heavy enough to push down the lower "lip" and access nectar, but big, heavier bumblebees get access - and get covered with pollen to spread around, too. Readers are introduced to concepts including symbiosis and photosynthesis as well as the inspiration for Velcro. The layout is excellent, and the collages are extraordinary. For best results, start at the beginning, but read only one or two pages a day; there's lots of information here.
Plant this one on your bookshelf. Ages 7-10
- Kirkus Reviews
"Your Place in the Universe," by Jason Chin.
This dizzyingly powerful exploration of comparative scale starts with an inclusive group of eight-year-old children who are "about five times as tall as this book, but only half as tall as... this ostrich," which is itself "taller than two eight-year-olds standing on each other's shoulders." Page-turn cliffhangers build a pleasing buzz of suspense as Caldecott Honoree Chin (Grand Canyon) adroitly guides readers from ostriches to redwood trees, past skyscrapers and Mount Everest, through Earth's layered atmosphere to the moon, and beyond the solar system to the edges of the observable universe. Brief asides offer crystalline explanations of supplemental information, including units of measurement from inches to light-years ("One foot is equal to 12 inches. Feet are useful for measuring things that are taller than humans, such as ostriches and giraffes") and concepts such as orbits, the speed of light, and the limitations of human perception from one's place in an enormous universe. Chin's realistic watercolor and gouache illustrations render awestruck children and cosmic shimmer with inimitable skill, and a magnificent spread comparing Mount Everest's mass to that of human-built structures is likely to draw gasps. Extensive back matter centers scale and astronomical concepts. Ages 4-8
- Publishers Weekly
"The Paper Boat: A Refugee Story," by Thao Lam.
In a semi-autobiographical recounting of her departure from post-war Vietnam, Lam crafts a wordless story of the refugee experience from a child's perspective. Shown in multi-paneled pages, a family hurriedly packs up their belongings and flees into the night. A mother and child are separated from the group, but find their way to an escape boat. A microcosmic story is told as the child rescues ants from a trap (in an image similar to the iconic photographs of helicopter rescues from the U.S. embassy in Saigon). Rather than showing the family's traumatic sea voyage, Lam chooses to show the ants' voyage on a paper boat that the child has left behind. They face many perils: hunger, thirst, predators, storms, all of which readers can imagine have real-life counterparts in the author's journey. At last the ants and humans find safety. They meet again for a meal in an apartment which, as the view pans out, is revealed to be in a lively, diverse city. The general story arc comes out clearly through the illustrations, especially if there is a knowledgeable adult to provide scaffolding. However, the details are much more clear after reading the author's note, so educators might start there. The artistry in the illustrations is spectacular. Lam's textured cut-paper collages are layered and feel three-dimensional, with shades of white, black, and gray, along with themes in several repeated colors. She portrays the ants' journey from all angles and perspectives. Small effective details like the lined school paper of the boat's sail and the characters' simple faces make the exquisite illustrations approachable to young audiences. Ages 6-9
- School Library Journal
"The International Day of the Girl: Celebrating Girls Around the World," by Jessica Dee Humphreys, Rona Ambrose; illustrated by Simone Shin.
International Day of the Girl, which spotlights issues faced by girls around the world, was established in October 2012 by the United Nations. This picture book introduces readers to this observance day and shares nine stories inspired by young visionaries. Though the challenges confronting girls can be incredibly grim, these stories are filled with hope. The text highlights issues such as lack of proper nutrition, child marriage, education opportunity inequalities, gender-based violence, and lack of access to technology. Each story focuses on one girl who was able to overcome obstacles and find solutions to help improve not only her own situation but the conditions of the girls in her community. Shin's emotive illustrations provide a colorful, galvanizing backdrop for the empowering stories. The individual stories are engaging, but the writing may be too complex for younger readers to process. These stories could be shared as part of a lesson or program rather than as a complete read-aloud or individual reading experience. The book could be a starting point for classroom discussions around gender equality and the struggle of girls around the world. The balance of text to illustration doesn't necessarily work as a picture book; the result is more like an informational text. Ages 7-10
- School Library Journal