Juvenile fiction
"The Whale Child," by Keith Egawa, Chenoa Egawa; Supplement by Jessica Hernandez.
A whale child and his mother share a dream of their human relatives.
The whale child has been chosen to turn into human form and teach the lessons of the ocean to his human sister, Alex, who lives in the Pacific Northwest with her Coast Salish mother and Polynesian father. For several days, the whale in boy form leads Alex on an environmental learning journey, taking her on daily walks to educate her about the negative impact that human culture has had on the environment. He teaches Alex about water pollution, overfishing, and climate change that inevitably leads to the extinction of many animal species and the destruction of ecosystems. When he returns to the ocean in his original whale form, it is up to Alex now to teach what she has learned to other humans. Vivid illustrations juxtapose the beauty and scale of the natural world that the children explore. The story is followed by extensive backmatter: a glossary of environmental terms, a brief history of the Pacific Northwest Native cultures, classroom learning activities, and ideas for student projects. Infusing qualities of traditional storytelling into the narrative, Keith Egawa (Lummi) and Chenoa Egawa (Lummi and S'Klallam) offer a perspective on climate change from the lens of Indigenous people. By relating the tale through the eyes of children, the author-illustrator team evokes an empathy that should stir a wide audience.
This necessary read decolonizes the Western construction of climate change.
Ages 7-10
- Kirkus Reviews
"Flying Over Water," by N. H. Senzai, Shannon Hitchcock; edited by Andrea Davis Pinkney.
The Alwan family arrives in Tampa, Florida, in 2017 after the war in Syria destroys their lives in Aleppo and forces them into a crowded refugee camp in Turkey.
But their arrival coincides with Trump's Muslim ban and a sharp rise in anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim hate crimes across the county, including in Tampa, where a mosque is set on fire soon after the family settles in. Frustrated and afraid yet determined to make the best of it, Noura begins seventh grade in her new American school. But she and her twin brother soon realize not all the students are like Jordyn, Noura's kind, supportive school ambassador who becomes a good friend. Some are like Nick, who calls immigrants terrorists and draws a cartoon of Noura's hijab being ripped off. But Noura insists on being strong and pushing forward by overcoming her worst fears and inspiring those around her to stand up for their values; she believes that hate can only be overcome with unity, conviction, and compassion. The novel seamlessly transitions between the perspectives of Noura and Jordyn, who is a White, upper-middle-class champion swimmer learning to cope with anxiety after her mother's recent miscarriage. The girls quickly realize they share a lot in common and can help one another overcome their fears: Noura's of swimming and Jordyn's of panic attacks.
Movingly highlights a generation of youth at the center of progressive change. Ages 8-12
- Kirkus reviews
"Hockey Night in Kenya," by Danson Mutinda, Eric Walters, Claudia Dávila.
Kenyan orphan Kitoo discovers ice hockey through his love of reading.
When the librarian at the orphanage offers Kitoo some old books that will be discarded, he is thrilled to own books. One of the books about sports shows people playing ice hockey. The librarian, Mrs. Kyatha, explains what ice is and tells him that people play roller hockey in a park in a nearby city. Kitoo is enthralled, but even with his active imagination and hopefulness, he is sure he will never get to see hockey in real life. But on his next trip to the city with the orphanage's driver, he finds a way to go to the park and watch the hockey players, and on his way out, he finds discarded roller blades in the trash. He brings the skates home, gets help fixing them, and practices skating until he is skilled. His best friend, Nigosi, encourages him to hope that he may see ice one day, but Kitoo's imagination won't stretch that far. But with some help from mentors and his friend, he gets to visit the only ice rink in all of East Africa. This simple story of discovery, sport, and friendship is filled with likable characters and innocently joyful moments. Its basis in the real-life Hope Development Centre orphanage (founded by co-author Mutinda's parents) makes its themes of hope, hard work, kindness, and triumph all the more memorable. Full- and half-page black-and-white illustrations bring the boys' adventures to life.
Delightful. Ages 6-8
- Kirkus Reviews
"Trowbridge Road," by Marcella Pixley.
A beautifully honest account of trauma and childhood friendship that takes place in the early 1980s. June Bug Jordan has watched her world shrink after the death of her father from AIDS, a disease that is little understood and causes her mother to adopt an obsessive regime of cleaning and isolation. Left to her own devices, June watches her neighbor Nana Jean and her grandson Ziggy, who has come to stay on Trowbridge Road after a traumatic experience of his own. June Bug and Ziggy become the creators of a magical world that allows them to escape the demons of their everyday lives, as they transform into everything from dragons to farmers overlooking a snow-covered field. The story is told through June's inner monologue, and the prose feels authentic to the voice of a middle grader, albeit one who has dealt with some very heavy things. The text richly illustrates the inner lives of children, and the subject matter is handled in a way that is honest yet age appropriate. Ages 10-14
- School Library Journal