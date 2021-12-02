PENDLETON — A holiday gift for music fans is being offered in the upcoming season by the Oregon East Symphony.
A return to in-person performances is being celebrated at the symphony’s annual Holiday Music Festival with free general admission for the 2:30 p.m. concert on Dec. 12.
This year the symphony will perform an orchestral arrangement of Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Suite,” two works by Leroy Anderson, “Sleigh Ride” and “Suite of Carols,” and “Pastorale” by Arcangelo Corelli.
Zach Banks, the symphony’s education director and principal cellist, as well as conductor of the Grande Ronde Symphony Orchestra, will serve as guest conductor for this performance.
Additional featured performers include “Our Songs Are Alive,” an indigenous drumming, singing and dancing group led by Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation cultural historian Fred Hill; Kupenga Marimba from Cove, Oregon, who performs African and African-inspired music on large, wooden, xylophone-like marimbas; and bluegrass group “Raggedy Em & Andy and The Fabulous Raggettes,” led by banjo-harmonic player Carl Scheeler and including Pendleton musicians Emily and Andy Cary, national fiddling champion Dan Emert and bassist Alan Feves.
The audience can participate in Christmas carol sing-alongs between featured ensembles.
All will take place at the Vert Auditorium, 480 SW Dorion Ave. in Pendleton.
Go to www.OregonEastSymphony.org to learn how to get complimentary tickets through partnering local businesses and organizations. Balcony seating and reserved floor seating are available by purchase at the symphony office, 345 SW Fourth St., or on the website.
Masking is required of all audience members. For more information call 541-276-0320.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.