DAYTON — The community will celebrate fall on Saturday with Oktoberfest at the Blue Mountain Station Co-op Market & Nursery from 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
Food specials will be served all day, with the menu featuring bratwurst by Bavarian Meats.
But the annual event will not host a beer garden this year due to social-distancing measures during the pandemic.
Choose from bratwurst served braised with cabbage, bacon and apples, or a bratwurst sandwich with muenster cheese, sauerkraut and stone ground mustard.
The menu also includes German style warm potato salad, green beans and spaetzle, along with apple “strudel” hand pie.
Whetstone Springs will be on hand to offer honey, garlic and more, as will Dayton merchant Zonia Dedloff and her baked goodies.
Admission for adults is $16 and children are $8.
To order a meal in advance for pickup on Saturday, email bmscoopmarket@gmail.com with the desired time and contact information.
The Blue Mountain Station Co-op Market & Nursery is at 700 Artisan Way in Dayton.
