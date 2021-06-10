The Walla Walla Public Library theme for June highlights Pride Month.
This week’s adult feature is fiction: “Crosshairs,” by Catherine Hernandez.
Hernandez’s searing, if heavy-handed, blend of dystopian fiction and social commentary … Kay, born Keith Nopuente, describes himself as a “Queer Femme Jamaican Filipino man” and is one of the “Others” — including LGBTQ, POC, and disabled people — who are being marginalized in a campaign to restore Canada to “order” and “tranquility.” With its multiplicity of voices and its ability to walk the very fine line between nonjudgmental and nonexculpatory, the book is a sensitive and unvarnished look at a place with more than its fair share of troubles, and Hernandez shows that it is also a place that refuses to give up hope. — Publisher’s Weekly
The youth selection is nonfiction picture book: “Be Amazing: A History of Pride,” by Desmond Is Amazing.
Meet some popular (and amazing) people involved with the LGBTQ+ rights movement. Twelve-year-old drag artist Desmond Is Amazing narrates this glimpse into popular names and faces that make up the recent history of queer rights in the U.S. The bright, bold colors evoke the energy of fingerpainting and add much-needed depth and vibrancy to the work. It’s a jolt of energy. Ages 3-6. — Kirkus Reviews
To borrow these titles, visit the Walla Walla Public Library at 238 E Alder St., online at wallawallapubliclibrary.org, or call 509-527-4550 for details on curbside pickup and open building hours.
Many other titles are also available with a library card on the Washington Anytime Library at anytime.overdrive.com.