Gesa Power House Theatre will host "A Holiday Arts Collaboration" on Friday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m.
This free, hour-long event will feature youth performances created by Y-Tunes, formerly Walla Walla Music Organization, and WW Dance Co2, under the umbrella of Walla Walla Dance Company, in live musical performances and choreographed instrumental music created by Y-Tunes students.
Art pieces by local artists, provided by ArtWalla, will be displayed during the dance numbers.
The Y-Tunes Music and Sound Studio became an official program of the Walla Walla YMCA this fall and is now part of the Youth Engagement Department, under the direction of Walla Walla Music Organization founder Rodney Outlaw.
Walla Walla Dance Company, founded and directed by Nancy Wells, has offered dance in the community for the past 30 years. WW Dance Co2 was recently developed by Justine and Jennifer Clark to allow specialized training and growth in contemporary dance within the program.
No ticket necessary. Donations to any of the participating organizations will be accepted at the door. Current health and safety guidelines, including required face masks, are available to view at phtww.org/covid-19/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.