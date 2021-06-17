As she worked on her latest exhibit, Kim Nemeth studied the trio of framed weavings hanging on the wall at Studio Two Zero Two on Walla Walla’s Main Street on a recent afternoon.
One-by-one and cheek-to-cheek, hundreds of gold, green and rosy threads stretch across three separate canvases, representing Bennington Lake in the month of June, the artist explained.
“When everything is green before we go all gold.”
Nemeth’s current show, “New Work,” will feature a meet the artist event from noon-4 p.m. Saturday, June 19. The art show will run through July.
After moving to Walla Walla from Ohio in 2001 as an AmeriCorps volunteer, Nemeth went to work at Kirkman House Museum, restoring and curating local art and stories, according to her news release.
Working alongside local master weavers, she helped develop a textile center there to showcase local fiber artists and the process of spinning, dying and weaving.
Not long after, Nemeth purchased her first loom and began teaching herself how to warp — or thread — a loom and then how to weave.
Initially she made “wearables,” scarves, ponchos and wraps that she sold through trunk shows, mostly to people who were already fans of her work, she said.
She advanced to wall hangings, vessels and more. And now some of her works span several feet, each an orchestra of color and texture that begs to be touched and gazed upon.
With her antique floor loom (one of three looms she uses) Nemeth’s weavings have morphed into a precise craft, involving each individual thread being aligned into perfect placement, sometimes using five miles of yarn to create one piece of art.
“Weaving is very analytical,” Nemeth said, explaining that between the measuring of thread and the “heddling” or threading on the loom’s hooks, it can take days to set up her studio — a single-car garage — for a project.
“I like to work in series,” she said with a nod at her Bennington Lake group.
“Setting up the loom takes a long time … Each piece is 1,000 threads.”
While textile weaving is based in utilitarian work, it’s dual purpose as art goes back some 12,000 years, at least.
Art company, My Modern Met, describes textile art thusly in an article by Seattle-based writer and editor Sara Barnes:
“Textile art is one of the oldest forms of art in human civilization. At its inception, it was not focused on looks, but for practical purposes—such as clothing or blankets to keep warm.
This dates all the way back to prehistoric times, which anthropologists estimate is between 100,000 to 500,000 years ago. These goods were made from animal skins, furs, leaves and more.
“As time wore on and the neolithic cultures settled, textiles become increasingly complex. Many early pieces were made with felting, which agitates animal fibers (like wool) to interlock them in a strong bond. Beyond that, though, humans also spun fibers to create strands of thread. They were woven together and resemble more of what we’re used to today.
“The rich history of textiles has laid the groundwork for contemporary creatives. In modern times, the terms fiber art or textile art generally describe textile-based objects that have no intended use.
Although this realm has previously been seen as women’s work, artists — particularly female artists in the 1960s and ‘70s — started to reclaim the field and elevate it into
high art.”
Grouped into that are forms like knitting, crocheting, embroidery and weaving, even macrame, according to Barnes.
The weavings in “New Work,” like those Barnes lists, are accessible art, but Nemeth’s early work was on a different scale.
At first she was involved in massive pieces that hung from ceilings. While impressive in size and satisfying to create, she wanted to make art that could live in normal settings, she said.
As the COVID-19 pandemic has shifted everything for everybody, so it did for Nemeth’s ideas about weaving, represented in a grouping of simple pieces in white shadow-box frames.
“I consider them small studies of technique and playing with patterns,” she said.
Her signature weavings consist of thread-covered frames connected with looping lines of thread that portray a secondary visual element on the wall behind it when light creates artful shadows.
No matter the size or style, there are no shortcuts in her line of work, Nemeth said, noting some of her larger pieces can take up to 35 hours to complete.
Her body reminds her of this, the 43-year-old said.
“Every older weaver I’ve met has told me to take care of my back. And I’m starting to pay attention.”
Yet the motion of the loom work and inner contemplation are equally medicinal, Nemeth said, citing the contemplative nature of her craft.
“Weaving is just a fascinating craft. There’s no substitute for spending time doing it.”
“New Works” will feature about 20 pieces by Nemeth. Studio Two Zero Two, 202 E. Main St., shares space with the Morell Family Wines tasting room.
For more information, including hours and appointments, visit ubne.ws/kimnemethart.