A “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer 5K Walk” will debut in Walla Walla on Saturday at Pioneer Park starting at 8:30 a.m.
Participation can include sponsoring a walker, donating money or auction items to the event and just showing up to cheer people on, organizers say.
Nearly 25,000 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year, according to the American Cancer Society. The 5K walk is meant to raise awareness and money to fund research, support services and early detection.
For more information or to register, go to ubne.ws/2oQIYed.