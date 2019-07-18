MILTON-FREEWATER — The Central Middle School Travel Club is headed to New York City next summer, and members are in a lather to get there.
A carwash from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday at Baker Boyer Bank in Milton-Freewater will help about 40 students reach The Big Apple as well as Washington, D.C., said club adviser Lia Cottam.
Students will be accepting donations in lieu of a cost-per-vehicle at the carwash.
The Milton-Freewater City Fire Department’s truck and staff will be official car rinsers for part of the day, Cottam said. Club members will also be selling $5 raffle tickets for cash prizes of $500, $300 and $200.