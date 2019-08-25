Touchet bulldogger Taylor Gregg goes airborne as he grabs a steer by the horns during last year’s Frontier Days Rodeo slack competition in the Walla Walla Fairgrounds arena. Taylor, who was timed in 4.8 seconds but broke the bulldogging barrier for a 10-second penalty on last year’s run, will be looking for a little better luck Tuesday when the 2019 Frontier Days gets underway in the arena with a full day of timed-events competition in steer wrestling, tie-down roping and team roping.