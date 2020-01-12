Free workshop Tuesday on residential solar panels

The Sustainable Living Center has organized a free, public workshop on solar panels for homes set for this week.
The event, which requires no registration, happens Tuesday from 6:30-8 p.m. in Walla Walla Community College's Water & Environmental Center, 640 Water Center Drive.
Presenters will be Reeves Clippard and Bob Skinner, from A&R Solar, who will discuss the installation of residential solar panels.
Reeves will present on the many benefits of going solar, including financial, reducing carbon impacts and financial considerations. He will also talk about a $3,000 solar rebate available through the Sustainable Living Center, according to a release.
Clippard is the co-founder of A&R Solar, and he and the A&R team have installed 75,000 solar panels at over 2,000 homes in Washington and Oregon since 2007.
Bob Skinner is A&R’s local, certified solar design consultant and will be answering questions about designs, installation practices and equipment choices that produce superior long-term performance.
For more information call 509-524-5218 or visit slcww.org/public-workshop-series.