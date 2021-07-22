Historical presenter Tom Williams will portray the work of engineering entrepreneur Ed Burlingame in a performance at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 25, at Fort Walla Walla Museum. The museum is located at 755 Myra Road, Walla Walla.
Admission to the program is included in the museum admission cost: $9 adults, $8 seniors/students, $4 for children ages 6-12, and children younger than 6 are admitted free.
In 1893, Burlingame entered Walla Walla to inspect plans for an irrigation project and remained to dig the ditch that would later be named after him.
The Burlingame Ditch replaced 5,000 acres of sagebrush and turned it into farmland. The ditch and its earthen banks are part of an irrigation system that benefits Walla Walla Valley to this day.
For more information visit fortwallawallamuseum.org/living-history.