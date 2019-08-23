Long Shadows Vintners has been named one of the top 10 tasting rooms in the country by USA Today readers.
The Walla Walla winery was ranked fourth on the publication’s annual Top 10 list, which was released this morning. The Walla Walla Valley was chosen as the fifth best wine region in the country by readers, too.
The listings are part of USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice awards. A new 10 Best Readers’ Choice category is released every other Monday at noon. The contest includes four weeks of voting. All votes are cast digitally. The list for winery tasting rooms began with 20 nominees winnowed by industry experts from thousands of tasting rooms across the country. Long Shadows was the only winery from Washington state on the nominated.
“This is an incredible honor for our entire team,” said Long Shadows President Dane Narbaitz in a prepared statement this morning. “It acknowledges our winemakers, our hospitality team and Allen Shoup’s founding vision to bring global recognition to the wines of the Columbia Valley.”
Narbaitz lauded founder Shoup for his vision — starting with his early days at Ste. Michelle — to encourage collectors to “look beyond California and the Old World for exceptional quality.
“It’s validating to have wine lovers from across the country not only recognize our tasting experience but also the excellence of Washington wines. We are sincerely appreciative.”
Shoup started Long Shadows in 2002 with a vision to bring seven acclaimed winemakers from wine regions all over the world and provide access to Washington grapes in one place outfitted to their cellar specifications. Under Director of Winemaking and Viticulture, Gilles Nicault, the spot is home to seven standalone wineries.
Long Shadows’ Chihuly Tasting Room is an equally renowned setting with artwork from internationally acclaimed glass artist Dale Chihuly.
Open by appointment only, the Chihuly Tasting Room offers two tasting experiences: The “Portfolio Tasting” offers guests a chance to sample the operation’s current vintages. The “Inside Story” is described as a comprehensive winery experience that offers a cellar tour, barrel sample and cheese pairings with the wine tasting.
Topping the Best Testing Room list by readers was the Euopean-style castle in Calistoga, Calif., home to Castello Di Amororsa.
Finger Lakes, N.Y., was named Best Wine Region for the second straight year.