On a cold December afternoon in her closed shop, Michelle Martuscelli sits in front of a steel bowl and a small mountain of dark green basil, plucking the tender leaves from the tough stems for use in homemade pesto for the lunch rush of coming days.
Much of the menu at Cugini Italian Imports & Deli are brightened with a dollop of that pesto, whether in the “Fuggedaboutit” sub sandwich with roast beef, horseradish aioli and veggies, or “The Godfather” panini with hot sopressata, pepperoni, cheese and pepper sauce.
During the three days a week that the business is open for lunch, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. from Thursday to Saturday, diners come into the small shop at 960 Wallula Avenue, a little ways out of town, to enjoy these and other fresh dishes. Perhaps they pair their spaghetti and meatballs with some Italian wine or a cold soda, a charcuterie platter, or a chocolate-dipped cannoli.
With six people in a small kitchen helmed by Martuscelli, things can get a little chaotic. A sign in the back warns customers, in all capital letters: “Real Italian cooking is going on in here. At any time screaming, arguing, yelling, cursing and other normal activities associated with Italian cooking could break out.”
For the home chef, Cugini offers an assortment of 25 different kinds of cured meats, over 100 varieties of cheeses, fine Italian pastas and sauces, and other ingredients of a kind or quality that can’t be found at most grocery stores.
The shop is open a fourth day, Wednesday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., and until 5:30 p.m. from Thursday to Saturday, for grocery shopping only.
The shop imports most of its goods from abroad, which has proven tricky during a global pandemic, widespread supply-chain disruptions and freight shortages. On a recent order for $250 worth of food, Martuscelli was charged another $250 just for shipping.
While that was a particularly steep charge, significantly higher shipping costs are the norm these days, she said.
But some of Cugini’s most popular items are made in-house. They cure their own salami, wrap their own sausage and finely chop their own tapenade.
Some things have changed since the shop first opened nearly 18 years ago — the selection of meats and cheeses has greatly expanded, the store is open for fewer days to allow Martuscelli to spend time with her family, and before the pandemic there were a few extra tables to accommodate the busiest lunch rushes.
But most things haven’t changed since Cugini was founded out of an old shoe shop by two third-generation Italian-Americans.
Onions in the blood, salami in the soul
The Italian-American community has deep roots in Walla Walla, having helped to cultivate the eponymous sweet onions that have brought the region so much fame and growing some of the first vineyards in an area now known for its booming wine industry.
Victor Toppano’s family immigrated to the states between the late 1800s and the 1920s, quickly becoming woven into the tight-knit fabric of the local Italian-American community in what would later become the city of College Place.
Don Maiuri’s uncle and father worked with a few other men in an 18-acre field near where College Place’s water tower now stands, growing onions, spinach, cabbage, radishes, carrots and green peppers, just like their father before them in the fields of Calabria, Italy.
Chatting over a platter piled high with melt-in-your-mouth prosciutto, tangy cheese, hard fennel salami and other charcuterie, Maiuri and Toppano reminisce about growing up in the Valley. They’ve collected a lot of local lore over the years, of the man who burned tires to hide the smell of his grappa still making alcohol from fermented grape skins, or of the uncle who had to be secreted back to Italy after a deal gone wrong with local German immigrants.
Everyone knew everyone else in the community. Long before her granddaughter would take over Cugini, Martuscelli’s grandmother once kicked Maiuri out of Roy’s Chuck Wagon, a popular all-you-can-eat buffet that closed in 1987, after he had gone straight there from a long morning’s work in the onion fields.
“She says, ‘You guys look like pigs!’” Maiuri chuckled. “She was a sweetheart, I’ll tell you that.”
The Italian-American community in the Walla Walla Valley was tightly knit in part because of their shared culture, but also in part due to the discrimination they experienced, Cugini’s founders said.
“Nobody wanted anything to do with us years ago,” Toppano said. “So we had to stick together.”
“That’s exactly right,” Maiuri added.
“Uptown they’d say, if somebody needed a ditch dug, we’ll go down below and those Italians will dig it,” Maiuri continued. “It’s just like how people treat the Hispanics and African-Americans.”
Many in the community wanted their children to be able to assimilate, and neither one’s family taught them how to speak Italian growing up.
“My grandmother told me, ‘Here in America, you speak English,’” Maiuri said.
“The one thing we know is the cuss words,” Toppano joked. “They’d get so mad that they’d tell us what to do in Italian, and yeah, then you don’t want to understand.”
But the community never lost its appetite for real Italian food.
In the winter, when there wasn’t any more work in the onion fields for the year, their grandparents would come together, drink wine and grappa, and grind pork for their sausage and salami.
And yet, 20 years ago, when Maiuri wanted to pick up real Italian meats, pastas and cheese — he grimaces when describing Kraft Parmesan — he would have to drive all the way to Spokane. Considering retirement after 41 years with the U.S. Postal Service, Maiuri decided to open his own shop.
He decided against buying a storefront downtown, where he wouldn’t be able to purchase the property outright and couldn’t control what he was charged in rent. So he purchased a closed-down shoe store a few minutes outside of College Place in an area known as Little Italy and set about cleaning it up and bringing it up to health department standards.
Toppano, a cousin by marriage who had been working at a local funeral home, came to help, spending hours with a hook removing asbestos insulation from the ceiling. Maiuri asked him if he wanted to go into business together, and in 2004, they founded Cugini — which means “cousins.”
There were some growing pains — as well as some plain old pains as Toppano learned to avoid shortening his fingers on the meat slicer — but the shop quickly became a staple for the descendants of Italian immigrants and anyone else wanting some of the authentic stuff.
Rather than driving to Spokane, customers started to come to Cugini from the Tri-Cities, Yakima and Oregon. And while the two men did stock up on imported pepperoni and prosciutto, Parmigiano and pecorino, they also made their own in-house salami, using the same simple recipe as their grandfathers: pork, salt, black and white pepper, cured on site for up to 70 days.
Today, that tradition is kept alive by Martuscelli, who has run Cugini for the last eight years.
A new generation
When Martuscelli agreed to take over Cugini, it was on a temporary basis. She thought it would be fun to try to own the restaurant, but she was only committing to a year or two to see how things went.
Eight years later, and she’s still here.
Born and raised in Walla Walla right around the corner from Cugini, Martuscelli’s grandparents were also Italian immigrants who came to America fleeing crop failures and poverty and seeking a better life.
She sells more Parmigiano and homemade salami than ever now, and she has leaned heavily into the shop’s lunch items. She refuses to compromise on quality ingredients, she said.
“People are always looking for the cheapest way to make a sandwich to make the most profit,” Martuscelli. “But these are imported meats and imported cheese and fresh ingredients. That’s why they keep coming back, because everything’s so fresh.”
She has cut back on lunch hours over the years so she can still have time to spend with her family. But if customers have to wait a while for her food, Maiuri said, it’s well worth that wait.
As the sign at the back of her kitchen concludes, after warning about the possibility of Italian cooking-related activities: “Please just sit back, relax, and most importantly enjoy the food.”
