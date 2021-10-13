The Flamenco Foundation and Conservatory Casa Patas presents a performance of De Paso at Gesa Power House Theatre at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 16.
Inspired by the verses of the popular flamenco “cante” (song), De Paso (“Passing Through”) is a performance that is about the road that we take on our journey through the world; it is about the moments we encounter when different lives, temperaments, and feelings intersect. Blending theatrical effects, and traditional flamenco choreography.
De Paso is directed and choreographed by Sara Pérez, with musical direction by Jaime González. The production features flamenco dancers Sara Pérez and Rubén Puertas, flamenco singers Christina Soler and Ana Polanco, and flamenco guitarists Jaime González and Alejandro Moreno.
Casa Patas Flamenco Foundation and Conservatory came into being in the year 2000 with the objective of becoming a center that brings together the activities related to the study, teaching and promotion of Flamenco: cante (song), toque (the guitar and other instruments), and baile (dance). The Casa Patas Foundation and Conservatory organizes performances, master classes, and intercultural activities in Spain and abroad, and in 2010, the organization was hailed by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.
De Paso is a live theatre event lasting approximately 75 minutes without intermission. Reserved seating tickets ($40) are available online at www.phtww.org or by calling the Gesa Power House Theatre box office at 509-529-6500.
The renter for this event, Valdemar Estates, is requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test (within the previous 48 hours) for all patrons for this event.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.