PENDLETON — The First Draft Writers’ Series will return to the Pendleton Center for the Arts as a Zoom-based offering at 7 p.m. Dec. 17.
Journalists David Wolman and Julian Smith, who have published work in some of the country’s most high-profile publications, will read from their immersive history, “Aloha Rodeo: Three Hawaiian Cowboys, the World’s Greatest Rodeo, and a Hidden History of the American West.” It won the Oregon Book Award for 2020 and was on the NPR list of Best 100 Books.
In the story, three unknown riders arrived in Cheyenne, Wyoming, in August 1908, their hats adorned with wildflowers, to compete in the world’s greatest rodeo. Steer-roping virtuoso Ikua Purdy and his cousins Jack Low and Archie Ka’au’a traveled 3,000 miles from Hawaii to test themselves against the toughest riders in the West.
Dismissed by whites, who considered themselves the only true cowboys, the native Hawaiians would astonish the country, returning home champions — and American legends.
An unforgettable human drama set against the rough-knuckled frontier, “Aloha Rodeo” unspools the fascinating and little-known true story of the Hawaiian cowboys, or paniolo, whose 1908 adventure upended the conventional history of the American West.
Publishersweekly.com reported “Wolman (contributing editor at Outside magazine) and Smith (‘Crossing the Heart of Africa’) aim to “overturn simplistic notions of cowboys and Indians and explore questions of identity, imperialism, and race by telling the story of Hawaiian cowboy culture.”
Drawing on oral histories and other sources, the authors recounted how, in the 1830s, King Kamehameha I invited vaqueros to teach Hawaiians to rope and herd cattle. “Hawai’ian cowboys dubbed themselves paniolo, a twist on the word español.”