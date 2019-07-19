The fifth-annual Smitty Junior Tennis Tournament will be at the Walla Walla Country Club this weekend.
The tournament is all day Saturday and Sunday on the country club courts.
About 50 junior tennis players are expected to participate, with coach Richard McKee and Walla Walla Country Club Director of Tennis and Pickleball Bruce Reed overseeing action.
Players from Walla Walla, Tri-Cities, Spokane, Athena, College Place and Vancouver, British Columbia will play singles and doubles matches in the USTA-sanctioned event.