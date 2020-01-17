Events planned to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

Next week students, faculty and the community are invited to participate in civic engagement and hear from local leaders.
Whitman College will be hosting “Unity Week” and Walla Walla University will have a “Peacemaking Week” in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.
Events will focus on civil rights, peace and social justice.
Monday
Walla Walla University will present a community event at 11 a.m. in the University Church, 212 SW Fourth St., College Place, featuring speaker Laurellé C. Warner, an associate professor of social work at Walla Walla University.
A peace march will happen at 4 p.m. starting at Whitman College’s Reid Campus Center, 280 Boyer Ave., and ending at the Gesa Power House Theater, 111 N. Sixth Ave.
The community is invited to attend, students from surrounding colleges will join together.
At the end of the march there will be a reception with a special program and refreshments.
Tuesday
Whitman student, Alex Hwang and Maxey Museum Exhibitions and Collections Manager Libby Miller will put on a civil rights display at the Maxey Museum, on Boyer Aveue, at 5:30 p.m for anyone in the community to attend.
Mariah Parker, a political figure and Athens-Clarke County commissioner, will be the Keynote speaker on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m at Maxey Hall Auditorium, 173 Stanton St., which is open to the community.
Thursday
Whitman community members will meet in the Reid Ballroom, 280 Boyer Ave., at 5:30 p.m. to hear from four speakers.
Friday
A closing panel discussion will be led about race and faith from noon-1 p.m. at Glover Alston Center, 26 Boyer Ave.
For more details about Whitman College events, contact Laura Sanchez at sanchell@whitman.edu or 509-527-5177.
Walla Walla University events can be found at ubne.ws/365q1Uw.