In his own words, it’s only two thirds of its usual self, but Robin Barrett is still happy to see some semblance of the Walla Walla Guitar Festival this year, even if it’s not the whole enchilada.
It’s not officially the full-blown festival, but rather a tribute to what would’ve marked the 10th year of the blues and rock music marathon put on by Barrett, leader of the local rock band Coyote Kings.
The Walla Walla Guitar Festival 10th Anniversary Celebration kicks off next Friday, Oct. 15, and runs through Saturday, Oct. 16, with special music jams book-ending on Thursday and Sunday.
Some old favorites from around the region will return to a handful of venues: The Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center grand ballroom; the Veterans of Foreign Wars Grant Farmer Post 992; Gard Vintners; Henry Earl Estates and Plumb Cellars.
Headliners include vocalist Curtis Salgado and Native American blues band Indigenous, plus regional favorites such as Coyote Kings, Feedback, the Wasteland Kings, Diego Romero and many more.
While most events are making a comeback in 2021, Guitar Festival is, in its own way, one of the few events that can actually say it didn’t skip the pandemic year.
In fact, it was the last hurrah for Walla Walla before COVID-19 became the only song in town.
“It was the weekend before everything shut down,” Barrett recalled of the mid-March 2020 date. “That Friday, at 3 p.m., I was told that the festival could go on — and it was starting at 5 p.m. Everything slammed shut on Monday.”
The crowd sizes had to be smaller and social distancing was encouraged, which will be the case next weekend, too — the only difference this year is a requirement to wear masks if you’re not eating or drinking.
For the second year in a row, Barrett has been waiting on pins and needles to see if he should strike up the band. He was tentative at first for this year’s event, simply because of how tight it got last year.
“A great portion of the money is spent prior to the festival,” Barrett said. “So it would’ve been a complete disaster at that point — I probably would’ve had to move to Mexico or something. So it was a little bit scary and a lot stressful.”
Barrett was able to string together some funds for the event, despite a smaller slice of the lodging tax pie distributed for events in the city. He got $3,000 of that money plus a generous grant from the state Department of Commerce, which was specifically aimed at helping concerts and events.
“The state came through big,” Barrett said.
In March this year, the region was still in the throes of economic restrictions from the state level and vaccinations were moving along slowly, so Barrett decided not to push his luck.
Still, he thought, it’s the 10th anniversary of his pet project, so he didn’t want to miss it entirely.
Ten years ago, he said, the event seemed like a pipe dream and he wasn’t even sure it would work. He had pieced the idea together as a way to show gratitude to his fellow musicians who had helped him out, too.
“Lo and behold, it went off and it worked,” Barrett said. Since that time, local tourist organizations asked if it could be moved to the “shoulder season” since it was an indoor event, hence why its usual timing in March.
But having to march to a different beat this year, Barrett opted for October, knowing things might be a bit better, in light of COVID-19.
It’s still not ideal, he said, but they’re making it work.
“It is pared back a bit,” Barrett said. “With everything going on we weren’t sure it was even gonna happen ... We want to keep everybody safe ... We’re gonna follow all state and local protocols regarding COVID-19.”
There will be no physical tickets this year. You can pay cash at the door, but Barrett highly recommends purchasing tickets ahead of time at wallawallaguitarfestival.com, that way you are officially part of the head count and won’t run the chance of getting left out.
So with the band playing on, Barrett has been able to continue the steady rhythm of national blues acts coming including this year’s headliners.
Barrett was particularly excited about Salgado, who was the inspiration for John Belushi’s idea of the Blues Brothers.
Salgado ran with Belushi in the Eugene, Oregon, area during the filming of “Animal House.” Salgado, a vocalist and harmonica player, bonded with Belushi, who got a kick out of their antics in Eugene.
Music journalists have called Salgado a blues icon. He has multiple Blues Music Awards and has played alongside some of the biggest names in the industry, such as BB King, Robert Cray and Steve Miller.
Led by Yankton Sioux member Mato Nanji, Indigenous is recognized for a stellar blues sound and a heart for the Native people of North America.
Mato formed the band with family members in his late teens and has produced multiple well-reviewed albums. Mato’s group is also known for dynamic live shows.
Barrett said between Indigenous on Friday night and Salgado on Saturday, people in Walla Walla will be treated to a true blues treat.
