Joe Gribnau and Josh Gonzales aren’t your typical concert promoters.
“I’ve never done anything like this in my life,” said Gribnau, a teacher at Berney Elementary.
But the two became such fast fans of the Talbott Brothers that after seeing the duo perform in Pendleton, they wanted to find a way to book the performance in Walla Walla.
“We spent an hour talking to them after that show and wanted to bring them back here,” Gribnau said.
So the two friends found a venue in the Gesa Power House Theatre, and booked the act themselves. It’s been uncharted territory for Gribnau, who said he has had to learn the ins and outs of tour contracts, including all about riders.
Gribnau discovered the duo through a digital music recommendation on his device. He’s listened to the “Gray” album too many times to count.
“The lyrics are honest. You can relate to a lot of it,” he said. “That was the draw for me.”