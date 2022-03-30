The Walla Walla Balloon Stampede will return this fall after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers announced this week.
The normally annual event will run this year from Wednesday, Oct 19, to Sunday, Oct 23, at Howard-Tietan Park in what organizers are calling the 46th edition of the event rather than the 46th annual event because of those missed years.
Columbia REA will again sponsor the stampede, and the Lighter than Air America balloon company will be organizing it.
Laurie Spencer, of Lighter Than Air America, has been organizing the event since 2013 and is excited for the return.
Spencer said she appreciates the “incredible” hospitality the community of Walla Walla has shown the balloon pilots and her staff over the years.
“The people of the community really make the event,” she said. “We want to help them make a memory of a lifetime. Balloons are magical to watch no matter what age you are.”
The event will feature up to 30 different hot air balloons, and the traditional Kids Day will offer children a chance to take a tethered balloon ride up to 30 feet off the ground.
“The wonder and the awe in the eyes of the kids when they see our balloons is one my favorite things to see,” Spencer said.
The first balloon stampede in Walla Walla happened in 1975 and is the third oldest hot air ballooning event in the United States, attracting balloon pilots from across the Pacific Northwest.
