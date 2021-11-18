Alzheimer’s is a painful, lonely disease. Looking in from the outside, it can seem like a person in the later stages of Alzheimer’s disease has lost themselves to a world that exists only to them, one made of childhood memories and other blurry snippets of a life that has been lived once before.
In “The Comfort to Come,” a play premiering in person for the first time at the Gesa Power House Theatre Nov. 19-21, Whitman College alum Lisa Battle writes of a mother and daughter who suffer one after the other from Alzheimer’s disease, but who enter instead into a surreal world of poetry and magic.
After a life of fear and confusion for the disease that took her mother from her, Cass, played by Shauna Lilly Bogley, begins slipping herself into a wonderland populated by the mythological creatures that she and her mother dreamed up when she was a child.
Battle watched both of her grandparents suffer from Alzheimer’s disease before they died. But within that daily fight against the disease’s progression, when one of them would mistake Battle for someone else, they sometimes seemed to genuinely enjoy the world that they found themselves in, she said in an interview.
“Both my grandparents had these moments of play that I was almost jealous of,” Battle said. “It was just interesting for me to think, we’re always sad and missing the person that we are losing, but they don’t know that.”
“She thought I was a 16-year-old girl who wanted to talk about the boy she liked,” she continued. “When I embraced that, I saw her come to life and be happy.”
The fictitious story of Cass and her mother, who would pass over fully into a dream world, came to Battle quite literally in a dream. She had a dream of being at a party and of sharing the concept for “The Comfort to Come” with others at the party, who told her that she had to write it.
So, she did.
Originally from the Bay Area, Battle graduated from Whitman College in 2007 with a bachelor’s degree in theater before moving to New York, where she earned a master’s in educational theater at NYU. She taught English for a few years at a New York school before making a change to teaching theater at a middle school in Queens.
After developing the screenplay for a while, including with dramatic readings at The Barrow Theater Group, Battle started shopping it around with Rachel Whorton, a friend, director and actress she met at NYU. In 2019, they were semifinalists at the 14th Street Y fellowship in Manhattan, and the two planned to independently produce the play themselves.
But the pandemic hit, and in Brooklyn where Battle lived, it hit hard in those early months. She heard ambulance sirens through the night, and once a day people would gather outside their homes and bang on pots and pans in a loud celebration of exhausted medical workers.
Battle had been thinking about moving for a while, but now she was looking for the first teaching job she could find. It happened to be one teaching English at her old California high school, and she and her family moved across the country.
Finally, Battle said, her friend Whorton decided it was time to stop putting it off. Battle had been working on the play since 2012, the pair had been trying to get it on the stage for years, and it was time to put on the show.
Whorton, who directed, recruited friends who weren’t finding work during the pandemic, including some Broadway actors and peers from NYU. The performance was aired over Zoom in March and raised over $2,000, which was donated to the Alzheimer’s Foundation.
Battle kept shopping around “The Comfort to Come,” and she even seemed to be getting some increased interest, but funding for live theater was scarce as the pandemic continued. She wasn’t having any luck.
Until she was.
“It happened totally by accident,” said Whitman professor emerita Nancy Simon in an interview. “My phone rang one day, and it was Lisa. She had dialed me by mistake. She has three influential teachers named Nancy, and she called the wrong one.”
But once Battle was on the phone with Simon, who had taught her at Whitman more than a decade ago, the pair began to catch up. Battle mentioned all of her recent, big life changes, that she had a young daughter and was teaching English at a high school, but that she was still working on plays and in fact had one she was shopping around.
“I said, ‘Send me a picture of your little girl, and send me a copy of your play,’” said Simon, who is directing the production opening Friday. “And I thought it was a good fit for the Power House. I asked, ‘Do you mind if I pitched it to the theater?’”
For Battle, the offer meant more than just the opportunity to see her play live on the stage. Simon had been the catalyst for Battle’s love of theater.
“I didn’t know I was going to be a theater major until Nancy cast me in ‘The Time of Your Life,’” Battle said. “I was a very small part, but I loved every moment of it. She was so good at giving people with small roles these huge, beautiful lives and moments.”
Battle agreed, and she agreed again when Simon offered to direct the play as well.
Born in Chicago, the retired Whitman professor also went to high school in California before going to Whitman for college. After a stint at graduate school in Boston and Seattle, Simon found a job opening at Whitman and has been a Walla Walla resident every since.
After more than four decades as director at Whitman’s Harper Joy Theater, Simon retired around eight years ago but is still invited back occasionally to act, direct and teach a beginning acting class at Whitman College, she said in an interview.
“I really didn’t like being retired,” Simon said.
Of the five actors in the play’s small cast, four are former students of Simon’s. This is Simon’s fourth time directing a performance at the Power House.
