Threads draw together for Huichica music festival

Food & Drink

Wines from Gundlach Bundschu, Sleight of Hand, Echo Echo, Underground Wine Project, and the College Cellars of Walla Walla will be available for purchase,

Beer will be provided by local sponsor and brewery, Quirk Brewing. Food vendors include Andrae’s Kitchen, La Monarca Tacos, Maple Counter Cafe, Bright’s Candies, Doggie Style Gourmet, and Walla Walla Roastery.

A portion of beer and wine sales will benefit Vital Wines. Vital Wines aims to provide wine industry workers access to free healthcare throughout the Walla Walla Valley.