Depending on what part of the country the Talbott Brothers are in, their music has been described as everything from Americana to indie folk-rock to alternative folk-rock, and even country.
The latter is a bit of a head-scratcher for the brothers who come to Walla Walla’s Gesa Power House Theatre on Friday, just six days after the release of their new 11-song album “Ghost Talker.”
Call it what you want, the songs of Nick and Tyler Talbott are the product of an upbringing in the small town of Imperial, Neb., where hard work is the shared language of a rural American farm community.
Add several years of touring life on the road, a move to Portland, the chasing of a musical dream, and their signature — blood harmonies so tight they can only result from the power of a family connection — and you get an idea of their message on the stage.
“I think our overall goal is that we can just be able to play these songs and have people remember that they’re not alone,” Nick Talbott said via telephone before a show in Auburn, Calif.
“For people who come to the shows we want them to have an escape from the normal 9-to-5 grind.
“Music can be a safe place to escape that. It reminds us to try to be authentic and open and to also try to relate.”
Tyler, the younger of the two at 27, sings lead vocals and plays baritone guitar and harmonica. Nick, who recently turned 30, sings backing vocals and plays lead guitar.
Friday’s performance, booked by a pair of local fans who wanted to bring the Talbott Brothers to town, marks a return to Walla Walla.
The duo performed here once before at a college event and felt a connection to the town.
“We love coming to places that have that small community feel,” Nick Talbott said.
“We’re small town boys at heart still and we like to represent where we come from.”
“Ghost Talker” is the followup to the pair’s 2017 “Gray” and admittedly heavier, Talbott said.
“‘Gray’ was the album we made while we were starting to play a lot more places,” he said. “Having been around the country a couple of times before this record was really cool.”
The experience opened them to other cultures but also moved them at a lightning pace that left them with a feeling of wanting to be more intentionally present in the current moment.
Of the record, the duo describes: “Everyone has ghosts, whether they talk about them or not.
“We wanted to take off the mask and be honest with this record hoping that what we needed to say is what people needed to hear.”
Three singles leading up to its debut, “Without a Doubt,” “Run No More” and “One Day Soon,” were released to positive reviews from music media.
Rolling Stone added “Run No More” to its list of “10 Best Americana Songs You Need to Hear Now,” calling it a “slow-burning anthem.”
“The Talbott Brothers make cinematic folk-rock for open highways, widescreen skies and the limitless reach of the American heartland,” Rolling Stone wrote.
The brothers discovered their mutual love of music after pulling out their dad’s old dreadnaught guitar from the family basement.
They began teaching themselves to play and write.
About four years ago, a friend from Portland but living in Nebraska encouraged them to look at a move to the Pacific Northwest.
They made some trips and eventually the move.
Portland is now their base and served as a segue into playing music full-time.
“One thing that the Northwest has to offer is just so much different scenery,” Talbott said. “Everything from the coast to the mountains and downtown areas — this is a sort of ambience that we didn’t really have in the Midwest.
“People are appreciative of the arts and everybody is sort of working some kind of creative job and supportive of chasing a dream and finding a way to get paid for it.”