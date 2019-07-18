Sweet onions and sustainability go together this weekend.
Starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, the Your Green Life! sustainability fair will take place on West Main Street in conjunction with the Walla Walla Sweet Onion Festival.
Sponsored by the Sustainable Living Center, the event will feature a variety of activities, demonstrations, information and resources to help people discover and employ sustainable practices.
Topics will include energy efficiency, water conservation, utility rebates, composting, recycling, renewable energy and smart energy financing and transportation alternatives.
Information is available on the fair’s Facebook event page at bit.ly/2LpAeVV or at 524-5218.