The Picnic in the Park planning team is having informational meetings for those interested in learning more about the Sept. 25 event at Pioneer Park.
Picnic in the Park is the Relay For Life in a new format, said Kim Porter in a release. It will combine a music festival, street fair and wine tasting.
These sessions will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, or Tuesday, June 15, at Armstrong Family Winery, 14 W. Main St. Interested people should RSVP to Jen Armstrong at Jennifer@armstrongwinery.com.
Individuals and companies may attend one of the two informational meetings to learn about the new format, new fundraising ideas for teams and how to get started.
Those unable to attend but who want to be involved may contact MerriAnne Huber at 541-861-9055 or relayforlife.org/wallawallawa.
Traditional elements of the Relay, such as the cancer survivors' and caregivers' laps, survivors' dinner, first responders' lap and closing luminary ceremony will also be included. Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the American Cancer Society.