Juvenile Nonfiction Books
"The Missing: The True Story of My Family in World War II," by Michael Rosen.
Rosen chronicles his quest to uncover the truth about his family history and the many theories of what happened to some of his relatives after World War II. This short book is written in chronological order, and most chapters end with a poem or part of a poem by Rosen. Although a lot of specific information regarding the war, especially from an English perspective, will be novel to most readers, most of it is specific to the author and his family. The abridged poems are moving and complement the topic covered in the previous chapter. In fact, the poetry could stand alone as an emotional literary work, instead of a narrative device that incorporates the granular details of discovering the author's family history. The language is simple, and the content is covered in a way that is not traumatic for young readers. The back matter, which includes further reading, photos, and letters, is a helpful resource. Ages 10-14
— School Library Journal
"Crossings: Extraordinary Structures for Extraordinary Animals," by Katy S. Duffield; illustrated by Mike Orodán.
All over the world, humans build crossings to allow wildlife to pass freely over, under, across, and through busy highways.
Overpasses, underpasses, even rope bridges are the focus of this intriguing informational picture book. Duffield provides 12 examples of animal passages built for regular use or seasonal migration. A particularly nice touch is the map at the end, a shadowy map of continents with each animal appropriately placed and a few more facts about their situations. Elephants, pangolins, red crabs, koalas, squirrel gliders, and blue penguins come from the Eastern Hemisphere; elk, black bears, spotted salamanders, coyotes, panthers, and titi monkeys from the Western. Clean, crisp illustrations on double-page spreads show well, making this a good choice for a group read-aloud. There's a two-level text, a simple sentence in a large font stating animal, crossing technology, and location, the smaller paragraphs providing further information about planning, specialized building, and uses. One early spread focuses on construction, showing a gender- and racially diverse human team and several big machines — drawing in readers and listeners more interested in equipment than animals. The story in pictures is nicely rounded, beginning with a question about the fate of a mother panther and her cub facing a car on a highway and ending with mother and cub safe on a cliff high above it. Readers can see the arching bridge that made that possible.
An unusual focus on one way humans and animals can coexist in our world. Ages 3-8
— Kirkus Reviews
"How We Got to the Moon: The People, Technology, and Daring Feats of Science Behind Humanity's Greatest Adventure," by John Rocco.
This expansive illustrated history of the Apollo space program delves ambitiously into the collective efforts and engineering feats required to send the first astronauts to the moon. In David Macaulay-esque style, pages brim with labeled diagrams, close-ups, and cutaways showcasing myriad technologies, including the inner workings of a rocket engine and the intricacies of spacesuit design. The book's seven sections profile many lesser-known scientists, engineers, technicians, and seamstresses who comprised a workforce 400,000 strong. Scientific principles also get full billing, often accompanied by simple experiments easily conducted at home. Using realistic colorized drawings - many replicated from archival documents and photos - Rocco (Big Machines) maintains a consistent, accessible aesthetic throughout, while present-tense narration creates an exigent tone. In a culminating chapter about the Apollo 11 mission, for example, everyone involved "hop and pray that the parts they built, the stitches they sewed, and the programs they wrote and wove will all work perfectly." This paean to ingenuity and collaboration, which also functions as a rocket science primer, is nothing short of stellar. Research notes, extensive source lists, a further reading list, acronyms, and an index conclude. Ages 10-17
— Publishers Weekly
"Chance: Escape from the Holocaust," by Uri Shulevitz.
Shulevitz, a Caldecott Medalist and celebrated author of children's literature, offers a profoundly honest memoir that chronicles his childhood during the time of the Holocaust. The work details eight difficult years of survival; Shulevitz and his parents lived as refugees, fleeing Warsaw to many parts of the war-torn European landscape, including the Soviet Union, the city of Turkestan, and France. Shulevitz's relationship with art, as a means of genuine expression and as a constant companion, is apparent not only in the memories he shares but also in his drawings. His illustrations showcase a great deal of emotional resonance. The drawings are a testament to his mastery of line manipulation; he deftly captures movement and facial expressions. His contemplative narrative voice observes his younger self and his parents, recalling personal uncertainties, regrets, and hopes. His recollections unfold in scenes or moments. The chapter lengths vary from treasured insights to full retellings of his father's stories, unfolding in response to the pace of constant, sometimes jarring, changes he experienced. It is a privilege to hear this renowned artist reflect on his past, where hunger, loneliness, and fear battled with resilience, family strength, and the power of imagination. Ages 8-14
— School Library Journal