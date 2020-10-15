No extension cord in sight, but Bob Carson is definitely playing rock ‘n’ roll on the back porch. Not one, not two, but three of his distinct marble machines cascade colorful cargo down hand-hewn paths.
The sound of dozens of marbles moving one way or another is raucous on these machines but is simultaneously intriguing.
The clicking of colliding glass balls plus a smattering of percussion sounds is unlike anything one hears every day.
Then again, the inventor of these memorable toys is unlike your average bear.
With some 30 published articles and books and far-flung scholarly travels including leading Whitman College students to such geologic troves as Mongolia, there is little doubt Carson, the volcano-climbing geology professor emeritus, has seen his fair share of rolling rock.
So perhaps it is no surprise that Carson turns to wood and screws for a change of pace. “You do what you love,” he said, “and I love woodworking. I even build treehouses!”
Carson is a hands-on craftsman. Though many a toy has passed through his hands, one can see Adirondack chairs in mid-construction waiting under a shelter next to a veritable arboretum the Carsons cultivated as their garden.
It is fitting that wood plays a leading role in his pursuits. Carson said his father was an influence for much wood becoming the stuff of children’s heirlooms: log trucks, barns and catapults, among other toys.
Married to Clare and father of three adult sons, he now is a grandfather to youngsters, too. There are colorful attractions when family and others come to visit.
Carson created his first gravitational marble machine 45 years ago, when the family’s sons were young. Marble Machine No. 1 stands about thigh high and operates in an open box-like frame of light metal.
This first contraption is a game featuring narrow, open gutters set at differing levels connecting one end to the frame.
Some 400 marbles roll along to line up.
As they accrue enough weight to tip the track’s end, they release streams of the colorful glass “gumballs” onto lower tracks as gravity rules their descent.
Carson noted that adults “had to watch the kids until they’re older,” – no marbles plucked as candy.
This first one took weeks to build, Carson said, given no pattern on paper to follow, and noting that faulty designs appeared along the way.
On this one, the marbles fell off the corners or jammed up, requiring sanding or grinding to get the channels right. All his designs are original.
These glass racers are the familiar half-inch diameter marbles of red, blue, yellow and green shooters, with a few steelies and cats-eye types, too.
The sound effect when the whole machine is in action is one of corn popping — loudly.
He, too, played with marbles as a boy but didn’t have the benefit of a gravity-powered toy until he created one as an adult.
As a youngster, Carson said, his marble collection was, “just boyhood play with some shooters.”
Carson bought most of his marbles for his machines at the Inland Octopus toy store on Main Street.
The marbles are made mostly in China. He has never seen one break.
Marble Machine No. 2 rises on a table like a spiraling wooden pagoda, the smallest of Carson’s three machines. About two feet tall, a descending musical scale plays when a marble drops onto the top leaf. The marbles, one at a time, descend a beat at a time, circling down each projecting leaf that is “the thickness of a saw blade if they’re right,” Carson said.
The wood leaves must tip at precise angles to the stem so the falling marbles create a scale of gentle marimba sounds. Carson said it took four months to tune it, angling leaves correctly so marbles wouldn’t fall off, and that the sounds would play as they do. “There’s nothing like it on Earth,” he said. But, he added, “I don’t consider myself very adept.”
Whereas No. 2 is seemingly simple to the eye, Marble Machine No. 3 is an extravaganza, driven by a vertical hand-operated wooden wheel mounted flush against the rest of the contraption.
As one turns this wheel, its three panels align at its bottom, opening a small cave that seats 1½-inch marbles from a gutter, one at a time. There are 24 holes.
They are different looking marbles than the everyday play variety. Some are opaque with a rock-like appearance, some are of agate.
The synchronized wooden carriers rise as if upon a Ferris wheel to transport the solo marbles upward as the master wheel turns.
Upon reaching the crest of the wheel, one at a time, the fat marbles tumble out onto a conveyor that drops them, bouncing one at a time onto a toy drum.
The angle of the drum pops them up and onward to precisely strike a hanging bell.
Gravity then pulls them on down through a maze of twists and turns.
Does this wooden conglomeration of movement and sound have a name? No, says Carson. “It’s Machine No. 3.”
The machines usually reside in the Carsons’ basement.
“The boys would play for hours and hours with the machine,” Carson said of the competitive Machine No. 1.
The finished basement has carpet, he noted. “It does make a lot of noise.”