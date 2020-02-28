Local comics bring laughter in flood damage fundraiser

A comedy show next week offers laughter to help through tragedy.
The Comedy Cares Fundraiser for the 2020 Walla Walla Flood Victims brings the funny business of four local comedians to help entertain and raise money for rebuilding efforts after floodwaters caused devastating damage through the area earlier this month.
The fundraiser takes place at Courtyard by Marriott Walla Walla on Wednesday, 7-8:30 p.m.
The live standup show will be headlined by national touring comedian Nathan Brannon. Special guests are Jonathan Grant, Is Caballero and Greg Kettner.
Comedians are donating their time. The event also includes a raffle. Donations will be accepted.
The goal is to raise at least $2,000, Kettner said. All of the money will be funneled through the Blue Mountain Community Foundation’s Flood Disaster Relief & Recovery Fund. Kettner reminded donations can also be made directly to the organization.
The show is presented by Handmaid Cleaning and Wine Valley Comedy.
Guests must be at least 21. Wine, beer and mixed drinks will be available. Tickets can be purchased online at wallawallaflood.bpt.me and also at the door. Prices range $10, $20 and $50, Kettner said.
Sponsors or those who would like to donate to the raffle are encouraged to reach out to Kettner at gregkettner@gmail.com.
In addition to sponsors already mentioned, others include KUJ 1420 AM, The Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center, Oasis Physical Therapy & Sports Rehab and Wingman Birdz & Brewz.