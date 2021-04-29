World traveled, award-winning headliner comedian Brad Upton will perform twice in Walla Walla in June.
From 7-8:30 p.m. on June 18 he’ll be at Va Piano Winery, 1793 J B George Road. The cost is $28. Go to ubne.ws/vapianoupton for details.
From 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 19, the Kennewick native will be at The Marcus Whitman Hotel, 6 W Rose St. Admission is $20 for the live and socially distanced show, open to all ages. Also appearing are Jonathan Grant, Is Caballero and Greg Kettner. Go to tinyurl.com/braduptoncomedy for details
Upton’s comedy has more than 100 million views on social media. The former fourth-grade teacher and high school track coach opens for some of the biggest names in show business, performs around the country for numerous corporate events, does 8-12 weeks a year around the world on cruise ships, opens for the legendary Johnny Mathis and performs at a handful of clubs and casinos, which keep his schedule full.
In June 2018 Brad went viral worldwide when Dry Bar Comedy posted a video on Facebook and it hit 36 million views in 10 days. They quickly followed with another and they combined for 47 million views in 11 days! His CD shot to No. 1 on the iTunes Comedy chart. Brad’s Dry Bar Comedy videos currently have a combined 108 million views.
His first time on stage was in September 1984 and he’s never looked back. He quickly rose through the standup ranks making numerous television appearances and headlining comedy clubs from coast-to-coast. For more details, contact Kettner at greg@gregkettner.com or 509-730-3888.